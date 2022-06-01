Little Ripples is a socially responsible wine brand. For every bottle of wine sold, they give 1 year of clean water to 1 person in a developing country! To date, they’ve provided the equivalent of 115,000 people with one year of clean water. Little Ripples are currently seeking an Intern to join the team based in Manly and learn how to scale a growing brand! The role will work with their CEO and Marketing team in exciting areas such as digital/social content, liaising with influencers, video/photography, graphic design, video production, events. They are on the hunt for someone who is keen to learn and has a positive attitude. Being able to produce content, photography, video editing are very preferred skills for this role. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!

Bisley Workwear is seeking an experienced Marketing Executive who has prior experience with a wide range of marketing functions, including communications, advertising, branding, digital marketing, and social media. This role will see you working closely with the Head of Marketing to support all wider marketing goals. Some of your duties and responsibilities will include: assisting with the development and activation of seasonal brand strategies using all marketing channels Inc. PR, events, advertising, sponsorship and P.O.S. You will also manage events as required, both internal and external, to support B2C and B2B strategy, roadshows, conferences & trade shows. To nail this role you must be an organised multitasker able to handle many diverse projects at once and meet tight deadlines. If you are looking to further develop your Marketing skills and progress with the business long term and are based in Sydney this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Allen & Unwin, Australia’s largest independent book publisher is currently looking for a keen PR/Communications student with a passion for books to join our publicity team for a 3-month unpaid internship. This is an in person and hands-on internship to gain skills and insight into the Australian media and publishing industries, and in conjunction with your university will go towards your course credits. In this role you will learn to create press releases and schedules and you’ll assist with recording media coverage and updating their media databases. If you are passionate, enthusiastic with a an-do attitude, this could be the opportunity for you. Apply now!