Novelship’s Marketplace Is Every Sneakerhead And Collectable-Lover’s Wet Dream

Fancy yourself a bit of a sneakerhead? Then Novelship should need no introduction. However, if you aren’t familiar with the online marketplace, you’re about to become obsessed with it.

Basically, it’s Depop for the sneaker obsessed. Some sellers offer set asking prices for streetwear, sneakers and collectibles, while others are open to you making an offer. Some products will have more than one active listing, which is why you’ll notice that prices may fluctuate. This is due to different sellers offering different sizings.

Before you make an offer on those limited-edition Dunks you’ve been eyeing off, it’s worth checking out Novelship’s adjustable price history, along with a listing of the last sales, so you can see what the product has previously sold for. You might just end up saving yourself a few bucks!

If you’re worried about getting stitched up, don’t be. Novelship has a pretty in-depth verification process. Everything that sells via the marketplace goes through a series of authentication checks with industry experts to make sure it’s not a dupe. And if somehow you do happen to get a fake, Novelship will fully refund you and send the item back. Nice!

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer, shall we?

Stüssy x Converse One Star, $291
New Balance 550 ‘White Green’, $220
Nike Dunk Low ‘Black White’ 2021, $208
New Balance 2002R Protection Pack ‘Rain Cloud’, $315
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Black Phantom’, $780
Adidas Samba OG ‘White Black Gum’, $236

These are just a few of the most popular sneakers Novelship currently has floating around its marketplace. Novelship also stocks an epic range of streetwear from brands like Fear of God, Off-White, Nike, Adidas, Supreme, Drew House and more. Check it out!

Drew House Mascot Deconstructed Hoodie ‘Brown’, $322
Fear of God Essentials Hoodie (SS22) ‘Stretch Limo’, $220
McDonald’s x Travis Scott Crew T‑Shirt Red, $225
Supreme x The North Face Trekking Convertible Jacket Black, $760
Supreme Al Green Tee ‘Black’, $132
Travis Scott x Jordan x Fragment Shorts ‘Black’, $225

Outside of sneakers and streetwear, Novelship also sells a bunch of collectables, like Bearbrick, action figures, sports memorabilia, KAWS, electronics and more.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series Basketball Purple/Yellow, $341
Bearbrick x Bait Gold Bar 100% Gold, $450
Supreme x Swarovski Zippo Red, $255

See, plenty to choose from. All that’s left to do is shop. You can check our Novelship’s full range here.

Image Credit: Novelship

