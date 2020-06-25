Faithfull, an Australian-Norwegian label founded by two gals who met in Bali, is probably your go-to for summer dresses if you love all things floral and feminine.

The brand is known for their perfect midis and extremely cute minis, as well as swimwear and even bucket hats, these days. But they’ve never been known for sleepwear – until now.

See, Faithfull have dropped a capsule collab with none other than Net-A-Porter, and while it’s a sleepwear collab tbh I’ll likely be repping these threads to brunch next weekend.

There are 12 pieces in the new sleepwear range, from short and top sets to nightdresses that will hundo double as beach to bar wear.

There are even some heavenly undie and bralette sets, and I know I’m getting a little too enterprising here but maybe swimwear? Maybe?

The collection is currently on sale on Net-A-Porter.