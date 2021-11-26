Wasamedia is looking for a motivated Account Coordinator. The ideal candidate will have great attention to detail, be fantastic with time management and love food. If you thrive in the hospitality industry and are a flexible team player who enjoys a fun, sociable, fast-paced and varied working environment, apply now!

Faithfull The Brand have a Senior Accountant role for a fixed-term 12-month contract located in Bali. If you are skilled at building strong internal and external relationships, and provide excellent customer service, while taking into account commercial considerations and business deadlines, this is for you. Apply now!

Are you looking for a Fashion Intern role in Melbourne to kickstart your career in the industry? Unreal Fur is the leading designer faux fur and vegan leather label in the country. This role suits a Business Administration, Fashion Textiles or Marketing/Communications student with a strong interest in fashion and social media, however, applications from all fields of study can apply now!

UMM Sydney has a full-time role for a Public Relations Co-ordinator. Work with the PR Director, Senior PR Account Manager and publicists across the agency’s diverse range of lifestyle clients in a fast-paced, creative environment. If you are exceptional at organisation, can multitask with ease, have a strong interest in the influencer marketing field, and think you have what it takes to build and maintain industry and media contacts, apply now!

Melbourne’s Little Big has a full-time PR Coordinator Executive role working with our fantastic clients. The ideal candidate has experience working with local and national media and influencers, and is an eager, capable professional with strong writing and content ideas. If you’re seeking to grow and develop your career, apply now!

eCommerce Coordinators, Melbourne’s Quad Lock has a full-time role. Work alongside keen cyclists and motorbike riders, runners and car enthusiasts (of course), but we also have movie buffs, musicians and entrepreneurs, as well as our own in-house gin aficionado? You’ll form part of a collaborative culture in a business where you can make an impact from the get-go. Want to grow and develop your career while working with amazing products? Apply now!

