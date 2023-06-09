Stylerunner Is Slashing Up To 50% Off RN, If Ya Need A Little Activewear Motivation

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Stylerunner is one of our go-to picks for activewear, especially when we’re in the mood to do an everything shop. You know, the kind where you only hit one store and be done with it. It stocks everything from leggings and shorts to sneakers, sports bras, sweats and more.

We especially love when it throws a big sale, which it doesn’t often do, so when one does happen, it’s major. The good news for us is that Stylerunner is currently throwing its mid-year sale and has up to 50% off (!!) discounts on luxe brands like Nike, P.E Nation, Blanca, AIMN, Stylerunner the label, and more.

Here are some of the things we’re already mentally adding to our carts, but there are heaps more available if you wanna check it out.

Shop our picks from the Stylerunner sale

Stylerunner Adaption Cropped Tank

Stylerunner Adaption Cropped Tank, $52.49 (usually $69.99)

Stay comfy and supported while you work out in the Adaption Cropped Tank from Stylerunner. It features a flattering scoop neckline, an internal elasticated bra and a stitch-free hem. You can also pair it with the matching Adaption shorts or leggings if you’re a sucker for a set.

P.E Nation Objective Legging

P.E Nation Objective Legging, $99.99 (usually $139)

Crafted from a fast-drying, recycled nylon matte fabrication, the P.E Nation Objective Leggings feature contrast panels down the side and a wrap fold-over waistband. They’re comfy, supportive and stylish and will look just as good a brunch as they do in the studio.

HOKA Clifton 9

HOKA Clifton 9, $169.99 (usually $259.99)

If you’re yet to experience the smooth ride that is a pair of HOKA running shoes, you’re in for a real treat. Featuring a lighter and more responsive midsole, increased durability, and a breathable knit, the Clifton 9 delivers the perfect balance of soft and lightweight with each step.

Stylerunner Featherless Crop Puffer

Stylerunner Featherless Crop Puffer, $129.99 (usually $199)

It’s definitely Puffer szn, so if you’re yet to invest, now is the time! Designed to be layered, the Featherless Crop Puffer from Stylerunner is cute and cosy.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE, $139.99 (usually $180)

Sneakerheads will love the range that’s currently 50% off via Styelrunner, including these Air Force 1’s.

The Upside Muscle Tank

The Upside Muscle Tank, $59.99 (usually $89.99)

We love a good muscle tank, and this staple from The Upside is one of our favourites.

Blanca Sally Sweater

Blanca Sally Sweater, $179.99 (usually $290)

While a knitted jumper doesn’t exactly scream activewear, it is the perfect throw-on when you’re making your way to and from the studio. Constructed from 100% cotton, the Blanca Sally sweater is an oversized knit and bright colour that adds a touch of playfulness to your activewear wardrobe.

Keen to check out more of the Stylerunner sale? Head here.