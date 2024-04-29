45 Tennis-Core Outfits If You’ve Seen Zendaya’s Challengers & Now Desperately Want To Serve

By

Courtney Borrett

Published

Between the ‘quiet luxury‘ trend, the steamy new tennis flick, Challengers, and large-scale tennis events like the Australian Open and Wimbledon, the Tennis-core aesthetic seems to be taking over our screens and the internet. Shows like Break Point and the rise of ‘tennis girlfriends‘ on TikTok have sparked a new interest in the sport. From tennis skirts and dresses, to shoes and accessories, it looks like the white pleats are here to stay.

While tennis-inspired outfits have more of a summer vibe, I think we can pull off the look over here in the Australian winter. Think woollen sweaters, knee-high socks, and cute stockings under a pleated tennis skirt. You could even go for a pleated trousers option with a polo shirt and vest — perfect for the cooler weather. And if you’re stuck with ideas on how to style tennis-core for the winter season, there’s a heap of ideas on Pinterest, with the search ‘tennis aesthetic’ up by 15 per cent.

So, if you’re looking for tennis-inspired ‘fits, look no further because we’ve gone and rounded up some of the cutest skirts, shorts, dresses, shoes and accessories that’ll have you absolutely serving.

Best Tennis Skirts

A good quality tennis skirt is basically a wardrobe staple this season. You can pair them with a chunky cable knit or an oversized collared shirt and blazer combo with some knee-high boots and some stockings for a chic off-court look.

Meshki Mura Pleated Mini Skirt, $99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Heritage Women’s Tennis Skirt, $90
Sporty & Rich Pleated Tennis Skirt, $273
& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt, now $54 (usually $135)
AIMN Pine Green Sweat Skirt, now $24 (usually $75)
Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Skirt, $170\
Lorna Jane Tiebreaker Sports Skirt, now $68 (down from $85)
Dazie Luna Pleated Tailor Mini Skirt, $59.99
You + All Check High Waist Tennis Skirt, now $32.19 (down from $45.99)

Best Tennis Skorts

Skorts are no longer the rejected item of clothing piling up at the back of school uniform shops. These versatile pieces not only look chic, but also feel great to wear thanks to the added modesty. Plus, no chafe.

P.E Nation Volley Tennis Skort, now $80 (usually $145)
Girlfriend Collective Racer FLOAT Ultralight Skort, $62
Cotton On Body Rip Front Split Skirt With Shorts, $39.99
Free People Never Better Volley Skort, $68
Aje Athletica Cross Over Tennis Skirt With Shorts, now $95 (usually $155)
Sweaty Betty Swift Skorts, $65
STAX Venus Skort Nandex, $74.95
Cotton On Ultra Soft Pleat Skirt With Shorts, $44.99
Women’s UA Motion Skort, $60

Best Activewear Dresses

If you have to run to the gym after work, activewear dresses are your new best friend. One of these babies can take you from day to night in an instant, too. Also, a lot of them also come with built-in shorts so you don’t need to worry about the wind blowing up your dress.

Cotton On Ultra Soft Contrast Panel Dress, now $25 (usually $49.99)
AIMN Black Soft Strap Dress, $99
Dazie Tennis Club Summer Knit Button Down Mini Dress, now $30 (usually $79.99)
Lacoste Heritage Tennis Dress, $280
Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women’s Tennis Dress, $105
Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Dress, $260
STAX Racquet Club Dress, $79.95
The Upside Peached Lucette Dress, $189.99
Reebok Classic V Neck Polo Dress, $60

Best Tennis-Core Outfits

When it comes to tennis-core, retro vibes, stripes and big logos are key. This is also where you can start to play with quiet luxury looks using gold jewellery and watches.

The Upside Louie Sweater, $189.99
Nike Training Bag 24L, $70
REC GEN Logo Cap, $49
The Upside Courtsport Sabine Top, now $69.99 (usually $99.99)
The Upside Courtsport Zippy Short, now $62.99 (usually $89.99)
CASIO A700WG-9A Watch, now $127.20 (usually $159)
Ryderwear Stripe Crew Socks, $19.95
The Juney Headband, $12
Saint Valentine Aspen Tennis Necklace, $210
Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan, $290

Best Tennis Shoes

Comfort is everything in this space. Whether you’re dressing up or down, a pair of flats or chunky sneakers will take you far. If you’re opting for the less-sporty version of tennis-core, a pair of loafers or mary-janes are a great pick.

Veja Volley Womens, $239.99
Jo Mercer Cambridge Loafers, $219.95
NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 11, now $161.99 (usually $230)
Wittner Alise Black Leather Mary Jane, $189
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift, now $99.99 (usually $139.99)
Adidas Originals Samba, $179.99
EverAU Womens Chunky Sneakers Ellis, now $79 (usually $250)
Pull&Bear Track Sole Loafers With Penny Strap, $75.99
Lululemon Beyondfeel Women’s Running Shoes, $249

