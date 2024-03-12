Specsavers Has A Collection With An Iconic British Brand If Ya Want To Nail A Quiet Luxury Look

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Specsavers to celebrate its new collection with British heritage brand, Barbour.

I’ve been wearing glasses for the last 16 years of my life, and it’s safe to say that I’ve had my fair share of… unflattering looks. Don’t even get me started on my bright blue, wire-framed glasses from 2010 – I shudder at the thought.

Picking the right pair of glasses is one of the toughest decisions you can make. If you pick the wrong pair, you’re stuck with it ’til the next prescription comes up, and whatever you decide on could define your style choices for the next year.

With that, I’m currently in my Eat, Pray, Love era, and have decided that every aspect of my life needs an immediate rebranding, including my specs.

Right on time to help revamp my look, Specsavers has launched a new eyewear range with iconic British heritage lifestyle brand Barbour. Honestly, I’ve never slayed harder.

Will these glasses also give me max smizing powers?

Hiking but make it fashion

A part of my 2024 reboot is to stop bed rotting, touch some grass, and invest in some quiet luxury pieces. Sounds real tough, I know. But now that I’m not sitting at a 9-5 job, I have plenty of time to actually breathe in that sweet, fresh, crispy Melbourne air.

I’ve bought myself some new hiking shoes, and a fresh ‘fit to go along with it. The only missing piece was a pair of glasses so I could actually see where I was going without falling over my own feet.

I nabbed a pair of the cute, modern caramel glasses (officially called the Barbour 04), and it’s giving ‘she’s so outdoorsy and sophisticated’.

The collection is inspired by the great British outdoors, so if these don’t give the vibe of a well-versed nature-lover, then I don’t know what does. Also, no one can ever tell me to touch grass ever again when I wear these glasses, thank you very much.

Plain and simple

Remember those six thinking hats teachers would tell you about when you were in primary school? The imaginary ones you’d put on to “activate” a different part of your brain?

Swapping out my pair of glasses for certain occasions gives me that same feeling. I become a changed woman depending on the look and feel of the specs. I don’t know why, it must be science.

Picking out a pair of glasses is an art form, and fortunately, I’ve had many years of experience with this. So, when I was looking for an every day pair to take out to town, (or something to wear when I’m doomscrolling TikTok at 3am), I found the best fit.

I opted for a classic black frame (the Barbour 02), because you can never go wrong with the classics. 10/10 I must say, or 20/20?

There are a number of other great glasses inspired by the outdoors for you to choose from before the chilly season descends. Shop the quality frames from the stylish Barbour range now at Specsavers. They start from $299 for two pairs (single vision). See you on the hills.