30+ Of The Best Activewear Brands in Australia To Shop If You’re Looking To Switch Up Your Sets

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you guys, but at this point, my wardrobe is almost fifty-fifty activewear and fun clothes. I’m a Pilates instructor as my side hustle, so I basically live in the stuff. This means I’m always on the hunt for the best activewear brands to shop here in Australia.

I’ve slowly been building out my workout wardrobe and trying out brands big (think Lululemon and Nike), and small (think Active Truth and Pinky & Kamal) to find the ‘fits that work for me. And because we don’t gatekeep around these parts, I’ve decided to create a running list of the best activewear brands to shop in Australia, so you can find your favourite ‘fits too.

You’re welcome!

READ MORE 7 Sweat To Swim Activewear Sets To Buy If You Like A Little Post-Workout Dip To Cool Down

Shop The Best Activewear Brands in Australia

Best for: A wide range of classic designs The low down: Lululemon needs no introduction, the activewear giant has loads of classic men’s, women’s and unisex designs. Lulu also offers complimentary hemming on tops and bottoms in-store, which is great news for us short girlies. The price: $$$ The sizing: 4-24 Shop Lululemon

Best for: Outfits that take you from the studio to the street The low down: Each piece can effortlessly pull double duty as clothes you can break a sweat in and style for everyday wear. Plus, Nike has an epic range of footwear to shop too. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Nike

Best for: Size inclusivity and fit The low down: Founded in Brisbane, Active Truth is an Aussie activewear label that celebrates women regardless of size, shape or stage of life by offering performance activewear across inclusive sizes and needs. The price: $$ The sizing: XS-4XL Shop Active Truth

Best for: Sweat to swim activewear The low down: Nimble activewear is known for its high-quality, well-made activewear, More recently it’s become wildly popular thanks to its sweat-to-swim range, a dream for anyone who loves a swim post-sweat. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-XL Shop Nimble

Best for: Barre to brunch The low down: Good news, Meshki fans, the iconic fashion label recently dropped an activewear range and it’s here to stay. Loved by celebs like Kendall Jenner (pictured), it’s all the workout staples you need for everything from barre to brunch. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Meshki

Best for: A wide range of colour choices and styles The low down: LSKD (Loose Kid, who knew?!) is an Aussie brand that prides itself in producing, high-quality, functional sportswear with a street aesthetic. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop LSKD

Best for: Movement knitwear The low down: Nagnata is a luxury fashion and lifestyle brand that blurs the lines between technical sportswear and fashion. The price: $$$ The sizing: XS-L Shop Nagnata

Best for: Affordable but still looks cute The low down: Leelo is a super affordable activewear brand that makes all your classic activewear — sports bras, shorts, leggings, and trackies — in a range of different cuts and colourways. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-XL Shop Leelo Active

Best for: Ultra-feminine cuts The low down: Crop Shop Boutique started popping up all over our social feeds a few years ago when Aussie fitness influencer Rachel Dillion decided to take matters into her own hands to create activewear that’s “sexy, functionality, quality, support, and comfort all rolled into one.” The price: $ The sizing: XXS-2XL Shop Crop Shop Boutique

Best for: Affordable and inclusive activewear The low down: STAX was one of the first Aussie activewear brands to debut with a super-inclusive size range. STAX is where you’ll find the perfect mix-and-match activewear including everything from flares and tennis skirts to shrugs and tanks. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-4XL Shop STAX

Best for: Under $100 The low down: Of course, Cotton On makes cute, affordable activewear for every exercise and occasion. Plus, Cotton On has a great range of sizing options and colourways. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-4XL Shop Cotton On Body

READ MORE 7 Places To Buy Pilates Grip Socks That’ll Add A Bit Of Colour To Your Workout Wardrobe

Best for: Sleek and chic activewear The low down: Get your daily dose of wellness with Scandinavian activewear. A lot of Aim’n’s core pieces are made from recycled materials, so you can feel good and look good. The price: $$$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Aim’n

Best for: Sustainable activewear The low down: With a dedication to ethical and environmentally conscious fashion, Brisbane-based label DK Active is a sustainable activewear label made for different bodies and different activities. The price: $$ The sizing: AU6-24 Shop DK Active

Best for: Finding the perfect fit The low down: Empress Athleticus is an Aussie activewear brand, committed to inclusivity and body positivity. According to the brand, they create activewear and intimates for women in sizes 6 to 30+, ensuring that everyone can feel confident and empowered. The price: $$ The sizing: AU6-30+ Shop Empress Athleticus

Best for: Fitness meets fashion The low down: Fans of popular fashion label, will already be familiar with Aje Athletica. It’s the fashion label’s spin-off activewear range that’s become wildly popular of late. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Aje Athletica

Best for: High-quality, long-lasting materials The low down: Lorna Jane is a long-standing Australian activewear label that pretty much has a fit for every occasion. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-2XL Shop Lorna Jane

Best for: People who love a print The low down: The Upside is where you’ll find your next yoga fit. Filled with bold colour choices, funky patterns and vibrant prints, The Upside does activewear a little differently — and we’re here for it. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-2XL Shop The Upside

Best for: Budget-friendly activewear The low down: Fun fact, Rockwear has been around for over 30 years, and was born on the Gold Coast. Known for its bestselling pocket tights, bike shorts, supportive sports bras, boyfriend tees and active essentials, it’s a super affordable and accessible activewear brand. The price: $ The sizing: 3XS-2XL Shop Rockwear

Best for: Pops of colour and unique designs The low down: You’ve probably already heard of Saski, its Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow’s activewear brand. Each piece was designed to be worn inside and outside the gym. The price: $ The sizing: XS-2XL Shop Saski

Best for: Copying celeb workout looks The low down: Alo Yoga is a US activewear brand that’s slowly trickling into the Australian market thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-2XL Shop Alo Yoga

Best for: Gym-lovers The low down: If you’ve ever set foot inside a gym, you’ve seen someone wearing Gym Shark. The brand is a must-have amongst cross-trainers and gym-goers. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-2XL Shop Gym Shark

Best for: People who play sport The low down: Under Armour is another long-standing activewear brand that does the rounds in the gyms. Born in the ’90s, Under Armour is a favourite for athletes and gym-goers alike. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Under Armour

Best for: Cool collaborations The low down: Right now, Adidas is best known for the Sambas, the cute sneakers taking over the Internet. But aside from that, they also make some really cool activewear. Plus, you can always count on Adidas to collaborate with cool artists and celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Beyonce, Bad Bunny, and Jonah Hill. The price: $$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Adidas

Best for: Pilates princesses The low down: Originally an activewear retailer, Stylerunner The Label took years of experience and listening to what women want from their activewear and brought it to life. Now, it makes some of the nicest gear around. The price: $ The sizing: XS-2XL Shop Stylerunner

Best for: Retro-workout vibes The low down: Founded back in the ’80s on Bondi Beach, Running Bare makes some super cute activewear for all sorts of exercise (brunch included). The price: $$ The sizing: XS-4XL Shop Running Bare

Best for: Yogis, duh! The low down: Made for Yogis by Yogis, Yogi Peace Club is a small activewear label that designs crops, leggings, mats, blocks and more. They’re also super eco-conscious and affordable. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop Yogi Peace Club

Best for: Scrunch-bum leggings/shorts The low down: I feel like Echt became super popular when everyone jumped on the scrunch bum leggings/shorts trend. Since then, it has basically become a wardrobe staple for athleisure lovers. The price: $ The sizing: XXS-4XL Shop Echt

Best for: Supporting small businesses The low down: Pinky & Kamal is a small, locally-owned Melbourne business that consciously creates beautiful activewear. It’s perfect for those of you who love low-impact workouts like Pilates and yoga. The price: $$ The sizing: XS-XL Shop Pinky and Karmal

Best for: Athleisure streetwear The low down: Designed by Pip Edwards and Claire Greave, P.E Nation is a mix of technical activewear, nostalgic ’90s streetwear, performance snow gear, menswear, accessories, fashion denim and now, a basics range. The price: $$$ The sizing: XXS-3XL Shop P.E Nation

That’s all we’ve got for the best activewear brands in Australia right now, but this is a running list, so be sure to check back regularly if you need fresh inspo.

Image Credit: Cotton On / Lululemon