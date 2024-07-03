13 Pairs Of Women’s Flared Leggings To Add To Your Pilates, Yoga Or Hot Girl Walk Rotation

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As a certified Pilates girlie (literally, I’m an instructor), and someone who lives in activewear, I’m always looking out for new outfits. My latest obsession, which I’m betting is yours too, is women’s flare leggings. If you’re yet to be converted, allow me.

Flares are such a nice change of pace from your usual leggings or sweats, especially when you add fresh features like crossover waistbands, and split or zip hems. Most brands have started offering inclusive sizing, including petite, tall, and up to 4XL. Plus, they look cute with just about everything — cropped sweatshirts, long-sleeve tops, sports bras, chunky dad sneakers, uggs, and slides.

Have we convinced you yet? Good! We’ve rounded up 13 pairs of the best women’s flare leggings on the Internet, so you can find your perfect ‘fit.

The Best Women’s Flare Leggings

Ooft, I can personally vouch for Nike’s Zenvy High-Waisted Flared Leggings. They’re some of the softest leggings I’ve ever stepped into. They’re perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates. Shop Nike, $120

While I don’t personally own the LSKD Everyday Flare Tights, if they’re anywhere near as good as the brand’s other leggings, they’re at the top of my must-buy list. They come in sizes 2XS to 3XL for both regular and petite lengths. How good?! Shop LSKD, $100

Some of the girlies at my Pilates studio wear these Leelo Active Sculpt Flare Leggings and every time they do I think “I need to buy myself a pair”. They’re super flattering and come in 10 different colourways. Shop Leelo Active, $79.95

Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Mini-Flare Pant is another Pilates girl staple. They’re a flattering fit and made from buttery-soft Nulu fabric that offers gentle support and a minimal, no-dig waistband. Perfect for Pilates, yoga and, of course, hot girl walks. Shop Lululemon, $139

Another pair of supportive, sculpting women’s flares, only this time — they’re chocolate brown and from our friends over at Nimble. They were designed to take you from studio to street, and are comfy as hell. Shop Nimble, $129

If you wanna try flares without breaking the bank, Cotton On Body’s Ultra Soft Full Length Flare is probably the most affordable option we’ve found so far. Shop Cotton On Body, $49.99

Another relatively affordable option is these Etch leggings. They’re super comfy, have a zip pocket for your bits and bobs, and come in three different lengths — petite, regular and tall. Shop Etch, $80

The good folks over at STAX also make some damn good flares. These ones have a little extra something with the ’90s style zip split down the front seam. Shop STAX, $99.95

Bondi Active’s Full-Length Flare Pants look good enough to go straight from barre to boogying on a Saturday night. We love the seam detailing and the small split in the front seam. Shop Bondi Active, $110

Aside from these being a comfy and flattering pair of flares, these Meshki pants are currently two for $99 and come in both black and marl grey. Shop Meshki, $99

Made from a soft and stretchy seamless fabric, the Aim’n Seamless Flare Tights are another great option worth adding to your cart. Shop Aim’n, $119

Yogis adore Pinky & Kamal and it’s easy to see why. These yin flare full-length pants are made from a buttery soft bamboo blended fabric, so they’re comfy no matter what your workout style is. Shop Pinky & Kamal, $118

If all the American Pilates girlies on TikTok have you lusting after their alo activewear, you’re not alone. We’re dying to try the alo Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Leggings. Shop alo, $185

That’s all we’ve got for the best women’s flare leggings RN, but if we find more, we’ll definitely update our list. If you’re on the hunt for good activewear, we’ve got a list of Australian brands worth shopping over here.

Image credit: Nimble Activewear Instagram / Cotton On x @parismajeks