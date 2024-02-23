7 Sweat To Swim Activewear Sets To Buy If You Like A Little Post-Workout Dip To Cool Down

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I don’t know about you, but one of my favourite things to do after any workout is to go for a swim. Whether I’m in the Pilates studio, going for a run, lifting weights in the gym or dabbling in yoga, I love going from a good sweat to a swim. So I’m always on the hunt for activewear you can swim in.

Luckily for me, activewear labels have finally heard my cries (and answered my prayers) to finally start creating clothing lines that can withstand everything from sweet to salt water. Brands like Nimble, P.E Nation, Rip Curl and more have started to design active wear like sports bras, shorts, leggings and crop tops that you can both swim and work out in.

And, as it turns out, going for a quick cold dip after exercising is actually great for enhancing recovery time. The coldness causes your blood vessels to constrict, which can reduce blood flow to the area and minimise inflammation.

So if you’re like me, I’ve got even better news for you. I’ve created a running list of the best sweat-to-swim activewear you can currently buy in Australia. You’re welcome!

The Best Sweat To Swim Activewear in Australia

Nimble Sweat to Splash Cruiser Bra, Racerback Bra and Bike Short

Nimble Activewear makes some seriously beautiful (and versatile) activewear. In particular, we were excited about their ‘Sweat to Splash’. It was made for those mornings where you wanna work out followed by a dip in the pool or beach, no change room required. Each piece in the range was designed to handle sweat, salt and chlorine, so you can confidently dive in without worrying about ruining your favourite workout ‘fit. The collection currently consists of shorts, sports bras, onesies, and a splash-proof body bag.

You can check out the full collection here.

Active Truth

Okay, so we’ve been a little cheeky here and made our own set from Active Truth’s epic range. Here we have the Adjustable Bikini Top that looks like it would be perfect for low-impact exercises and swims, and the classic Bike Shorts. While the shorts aren’t designated swimwear, they’d still do the job. Just make sure that if you do swim in chlorine or salt water you rinse them thoroughly in fresh water post-dip.

You can see Active Truths’s full range here.

Lorna Jane Sprint to Splash Sports Bra and Shorts

Lorna Jane also makes a pretty cute sweat-to-swim range. It was designed with salt and chlorine-resistant materials that dry quickly, so you can make effortless transitions from workout to swim. Plus, you can wear this particular set printed or plain, the choice is yours!

You can shop Lorna Jane’s full collection here.

Kavala Collective Vanua Top and Biker Shorts

Kavala Collective is an Aussie activewear and surfwear brand inspired by yoga, surf and wanderlust. It was created for sweat, sand, sun, and salt water, as well as the juiciest yoga classes, hardcore workouts, and everything in between. The fabric is breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-dry, UV-repellent, and anti-bacterial, making it the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe.

You can shop Kavala Collective’s full range here.

Run Swim Surf Revival Crop and Shorts

Rip Curl makes activewear that’s supportive enough to run in and light enough to swim in. Each piece is quick-drying, so it’s designed to keep you active from the studio to the surf.

You can shop Rip Curl’s full range here.

P.E Nation Montana Sports Bra and Short

P.E Nation also decided to join the swim-to-sweat club with a cute range of workout gear that was designed to be worn from workout to water.

You can shop P.E Nation’s full Sweat to Swim range here.

Salti People Sports Bra and Skirt-Skort

Whether you’re off to tennis, heading on a hike or going for a run before hitting the beach or pool, this activewear set from Salti People is a great option. Everything the brand makes can seamlessly transition you from sweat to swimming in a matter of seconds. Plus, Salti People also offer a sustainable range, if you’re looking for a more eco-friendly option.

You can shop Salti People’s full range here.

That’s all we’ve got for you RN, folks, but hopefully, more sweat-to-swim ranges pop up soon.

Image Credit: Nimble Active