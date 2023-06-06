Here’s 10 Hair Towels Actually Worth Investing In If You Wanna Cut Your Drying Time In Half

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, I have what can only be described as wild, unruly curls. Just about anything and everything causes knots and dreads – salt water, hair ties, sex — you name it. So I regularly have to put a treatment or conditioner through the ends to get rid of them, ultimately leading to a few days of frizziness until the curls get dirty enough to settle down (IYKYK).

When this happens, you’ll do almost anything to avoid frizz, which is why we recommend using hair towels made from fabrics like microfiber and bamboo. These little babies help reduce your drying time by up to 50%, and they’re also way easier to slap on your head than your usual bath towel.

It also means you can give your locks a rest from the ol’ scrunch and shake method. The best part about these though is that you can spend as little or as much as you like. We’ve found some Big W bargains (two for $12) and some bougie budget-busters (like the Iles Formula Hair Towel Grey, $51). Here are 10 of our faves.

Coffee Oodie Hair Turban

Coffee Oodie Hair Turban, $30

Consider Oodie’s Coffee hair turban a double dose of your morning cuppa jo. Made from a buttery-soft microfiber, it’s super absorbent, cosy as fuck and undeniably cute.

Ettitude Waffle Hair Towel

ettitude Waffle Hair Towel, $44

Avoid any additional frizz, friction and flyaways caused by your musty old bath towel by using a lush bamboo one like the ettitude waffle hair towel. Oh, and we should mention that it comes in three different colours, slate, cloud and river, so you can pick one that matches your fluffy bath towels.

Davroe CURLiCUE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap

Davroe CURLiCUE Rapid Dry Hair Wrap, $39.95

Curly-haired folks, rise up! The legends over at Davroe make a soft, lightweight hair wrap that helps to reduce friction and frizz while drying your hair.

STRAAND Woven Microfibre Hair Towel

STRAAND Woven Microfibre Hair Towel, $32.95

The legends that cleared our scalps, aka STRAAND haircare, also have a microfiber hair towel that’s as equally easy on the scalp.

Kitsch Microfibre Hair Towel

Kitsch Microfibre Hair Towel, $46

Kitsch’s Microfibre Hair Towels are so damn soft you won’t even know you’re wearing one. Not only that, but it’ll cut your drying time in half.

Aquis Rapid Dry Turban

Aquis Rapid Dry Turban, $50

Ditch the hot tools and wrap your hair up in one of Aquis’ bougie turbans. It’s your one-way ticket to shinier, smoother, and softer hair.

Iles Formula Hair Towel

Iles Formula Hair Towel, $51

Not just for curly-haired folks, Iles Formula’s hair towel is made from an absorbent Aquitex fabric that helps to prevent hygral fatigue, which stretches and swells wet hair making it vulnerable to frizz, split ends and damage.

Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap

Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap, $34.90

As someone who previously left the house with wet hair almost daily, I can confirm that these microfiber towel wraps have changed my morning routine. This one from Coco & Eve is no exception.

O&M Hair Wrap

O&M Hair Wrap, $24.95

If you’re on the hair growth side of TikTok, you already know that consistently using a microfiber towel like this one from O&M helps to prevent breakage and split ends.

Turbie Twist Hair Towel

Turbie Twist Hair Towel, $12 for 2

The Turbie Twist Hair Towel pack is worth adding to your cart if you’re all about balling on a budget.

Image Credit: Davroe / Turbie Twist