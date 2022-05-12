At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re an avid scroller of TikTok, the K18 hair mask is probably already on your radar. The hashtag #K18 already has an impressive 419.8M views, and users everywhere are already calling it the next Olaplex. That, and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Rihanna are all equally obsessed with it. But what is it? And can a hair treatment really be this magical? We decided to investigate.

READ MORE We Tried Olaplex, The Hair Treatment That Promises To Fix Your Dead Strands

What is K18 hair treatment, and how does it work?

To put it simply, K18 uses patented bioactive peptides to carry amino acids deep into the hair structure, repairing and reconnecting the keratin chains to heal them from the inside out. This differs from your traditional bond repairing treatments like Olaplex, which offer a short-term solution and temporary fix for repairing hair.

Does K18 work for all hair types?

Yep! If your hair is damaged, dry, or generally feeling worse for wear, this hair mask is for you. The only thing that really changes per hair type (and the amount of damage) is how much you use. Start with a less is more approach if you’ve got short or finer hair. And a couple of pumps should have you covered if you’ve got longer, thicker hair.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask, $94.50

How do you use the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask?

The K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask is different from your usual hair masks. It was formulated for lazy guys and gals like me who can’t be fucked with waiting 20mins for their hair mask to sink in, let alone sleep in one. This mask was designed to work without being rinsed out. Hallelujah!

First, wash and towel dry your hair. Then, work one pump of the K18 treatment thoroughly and evenly through your hair from root to tip. Let the treatment soak in for four minutes, then continue your routine, as usual, sans rinse. You can then follow up with the K18 Hair Mist if you’d like.

Is the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask worth it?

I’m pleased to report that I’ve finally found the one. After trying absolutely every hair treatment, mask and serum under the sun, my curls have fallen in love with K18. It suits my lazy girl lifestyle, and my hair actually looks and feels healthier, stronger, and, dare I say it, longer.

I’ve gone full Hailey Beiber and use the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask and the Mist almost every time I wash my hair. Which, tbh isn’t a lot because I was it like once a fortnight, maybe once a month if I haven’t been surfing. After over a month of use, I’ve really noticed a difference in my hair’s health. What used to become knotty easily now doesn’t tangle and break off at all. My hair has this gorgeous sunkissed shine to it, and it feels soft — not like soft-I-can’t-do-anything-with-this-soft, just healthy soft.

Shop the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask

Yes, the price tag stings a little, but if that’s the price of healthy hair that actually grows, I’ll pay it ten times over. Plus, you technically shouldn’t be using it every wash, so a little will actually go a long way.

Where to buy: Hairhouse ($94.50 50ml), Adore Beauty ($94.50 50ml)