Instagram account Aussie WOC has been called out for racially insensitive actions, despite having a mission to do the opposite, prompting the owner to delete the account.

If you’re unfamiliar with the account, Aussie WOC (@aussiewoc) was a now-deleted Instagram account urging brands to “pull up or shut up” amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

In theory, the idea was brilliant. Basically, the account urged brands to be transparent about their own BIPOC internal representation, while also demanding them to commit to ongoing plans to feature at least 25% BIPOC people in their social media/advertising content.

However, the movement’s founder, Ashlene has now been called out herself, with many starting to question her own actions.

The scandal began when Ashlene called out beloved Aussie label Country Road for not using models that are “dark-skinned enough.” Not only is this problematic to tell Indigenous Australians that they’re simply not dark “enough”, it’s also just kind of wrong – a point that was quickly pointed out to Ashlene in a DM obtained by Fashion Journal.

According to Fashion Journal, a First Nations man who works in the fashion industry contacted @aussiewoc to inform them that Country Road has a pretty solid history of featuring Black models both on social media and in their campaigns.

However, in less-than-ideal responses, the @aussiewoc account replied, claiming that Indigenous models Nathan McGuire and Billie Jean Hamlet were “eurocentric” in appearance, therefore asserting that the company wasn’t *really* doing its part.

In particular, the account zeroed-in on a photo of Indigenous model Billie Jean in a Country Road campaign, issuing the following (offensive) response.

“Blonde hair? That’s worse. Not a model. Racist. Good try.”

The other model in question, Nathan McGuire took to his Instagram to discuss the issue of “gaslighting for Indigenous Australians and questioning our identity as Aboriginal people.”

Throughout the emotional video, Nathan discussed how traumatic it can feel to essentially be told that you’re simply not Black enough to represent the Indigenous community, which is extremely problematic and downright offensive.

“The responses to the images of myself and the other Aboriginal model were against what Aboriginal people believe, they were commentary on my complexion and also the other model’s complexion and features, saying that they were not indicative of what a real Aboriginal person looks like. For us Aboriginal people… we know how much weight this carries and the emotional baggage that is weighed down on us and the generational trauma it can trigger, so it’s a highly sensitive topic.”

Since the moment Australia was first colonised, Indigenous Australians have been ridiculed for their appearance in one way or another, and it simply must stop.

Following the backlash from the Indigenous community, the @aussiewoc account has been deleted, with Ashlene’s brand @vacaybars also privatising their account. Marie Claire has also deleted an article they published about Aussie WOC, asserting that they will no longer be promoting Ashlene or the @aussiewoc account.

Obviously, the actions of the @aussiewoc account were wrong, but the problem is far greater than just one person’s questionable behaviour. We need to actually listen to Indigenous voices and do whatever we can to amplify them.

“When we have people who are using our stories and faces against us and not engaging with people in our community in a way that is wanting to understand and wanting to learn and then taking that perspective to create a personal narrative for their own agenda, that’s when we cannot sit down and be silent in our space that we have created,” Nathan explained in his video.

READ MORE Big Names Are Handing Their IGs Over To Indigenous Celebs Tomorrow In A Bid To #ShareTheMic

READ MORE Indigenous Australians Are Using The #VogueChallenge To Demand Greater Representation