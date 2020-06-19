Indigenous Australians are sharing their own magazine covers as part of the #VogueChallenge. The social media challenge celebrates creatives from a wide range of backgrounds, while also demanding greater representation in the mainstream media.
The #VogueChallenge started as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by Oslo-based student Salma Noor. At the beginning of the month, Noor posted a black and white photo of herself, captured by photographer Angélique Culvin, with the Vogue logo.
“Being black is not a crime,” the cover read.
“I am a black, young Muslim woman who wanted to create something new while speaking on something that is very important,” Noor told Vogue. “I chose Vogue because it’s the standard one strives to reach, and it is one of my favourite magazines.”
Her cover has inspired hundreds more, especially from aspiring models and photographers of colour.
In another stunning picture turned cover, photographer Culvin wrote, “I hope that this creates more pockets of air and spaces for artists and creatives of colour.
“To connect us, our passion, our stories, lenses, faces, imagination and contribute to a broader narrative.”
Thank you @itssalmanoor for taking this image a step further and to new heights. I hope that this creates more pockets of air and spaces for artists and creatives of color. To connect us, our passion, our stories, lenses, faces, imagination and contribute to a broader narrative. Link to the full article in bio. Thank you @okjanelle for your words and lending us your ears ???? Thank you for all of the new eyes that look at my work. It’s an honor to share my space with you (and all the wonderful creatives I have been featured alongside) Let’s keep the fire burning ????
Locally, the challenge has been taken up by First Nations people and others of culturally diverse backgrounds who just want to see themselves represented genuinely in the wider media. Vogue Australia spoke to a number of these artists about their covers, you can read their words right here.
Indigenous creator Toni Louise shared her Vogue cover on Instagram, writing, “As a Indigenous Australian, we suffer discrimination and adversity when trying to break through into the media / fashion / beauty industry and I believe it is just as important to bring people of colour into the spotlight. As a photographer and person of colour, here’s mine.”
As part of the Black Lives Matter Movement, a Vogue Challenge has started to demand change for black models, makeup artists, fashion photographers, and stylists in the industry for diversity and opportunities using social media platforms to create their own versions of Vogue Covers. As a Indigenous Australian, we suffer discrimination and adversity when trying to break through into the media/fashion/beauty industry and I believe it is just as important to bring people of colour into the spotlight. As a photographer and person of colour, here’s mine. @tonilouuphotography @vogueaustralia Model: @ash.louisa • • #photography #photographylovers #photographylife #photographyart #photographyeveryday #photographer #photographyaddict #photoshoot #photoshootideas #photoshootsession #blacklivesmatter #blm #blackphotographers #voguechallenge #vogue #voguemagazine #voguecover #vogueaustralia #blackvogue #aboriginal #aboriginallivesmatter #indigenouswomen #indigenouslivesmatter #model #modelsearch #modeling #fashionphotography #tonilouuphotography
I was so inspired by my Tidda's who have uploaded their own take on the #voguechallenge I decided to try my hand at it. @vogueaustralia can we get that First Nation edition up and running? We need more represention of First Nation people in media and publications Wearing @minakusista and Paperbark thanks to Mother Nature To all my new followers I'm Marley the face behind @barefootwandering.photography Yaama! If you would like to know more about myself please visit my website. (link in bio) #voguechallenge #firstnationvogue #aboriginalmodel #koori #aboriginalphotography #aboriginalownedbusiness #aboriginalphotographer #indigenous
• #NEW | “VOGUE: The Beauty of Aboriginal Australia ✨” Been seeing people do the #voguechallenge so thought I’d participate, but instead of using photos, I’d use my artwork! Going to do many more of this challenge ❤️✨ • • • • • • #vogue #voguemagazine #voguemagazine #voguecover #artwork #art #artistic #artists #artist #artistsoninstagram #portraiture #portrait #digitalart #digitalartwork #digitalillustration #illustration #illustrations #illustrationartists
• NEW | “VOGUE: The Power of Sistahood” | @vogueaustralia @voguemagazine • • • • • #aboriginalaustralia voguechallenge #voguemagazine #vogue #artist #artistic #artistsoninstagram #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitalillustrations #illustrationartists #illustration #art #artwork #digitalartwork #digital_art
Now here’s a social media challenge I’ll jump all over. Vogue Australia, Native Sistas style. This is the kind of normalized beauty I wish to see plastered across magazine covers. Women of colour in all their strength and success. Thanks for the suggestion @barefootwandering.photography (check her out, another incredible First Nations photographer telling our stories! ❤️????????) #voguechallenge #maori #indigenouswomen #aboriginalaustralia #diversifyyourfeed #tiddas4tiddas
Last week, Vogue US editor-in-chief Anna Wintour apologised for not giving enough space to black people at the magazine and for publishing hurtful and intolerant content.
“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”Image: Instagram / @iamtonilouise, Instagram / @lifeofrubii