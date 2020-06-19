Thanks for signing up!

Indigenous Australians are sharing their own magazine covers as part of the #VogueChallenge. The social media challenge celebrates creatives from a wide range of backgrounds, while also demanding greater representation in the mainstream media.

The #VogueChallenge started as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by Oslo-based student Salma Noor. At the beginning of the month, Noor posted a black and white photo of herself, captured by photographer Angélique Culvin, with the Vogue logo.

“Being black is not a crime,” the cover read.

“I am a black, young Muslim woman who wanted to create something new while speaking on something that is very important,” Noor told Vogue. “I chose Vogue because it’s the standard one strives to reach, and it is one of my favourite magazines.”

Her cover has inspired hundreds more, especially from aspiring models and photographers of colour.

In another stunning picture turned cover, photographer Culvin wrote, “I hope that this creates more pockets of air and spaces for artists and creatives of colour.

“To connect us, our passion, our stories, lenses, faces, imagination and contribute to a broader narrative.”

Locally, the challenge has been taken up by First Nations people and others of culturally diverse backgrounds who just want to see themselves represented genuinely in the wider media. Vogue Australia spoke to a number of these artists about their covers, you can read their words right here.

Indigenous creator Toni Louise shared her Vogue cover on Instagram, writing, “As a Indigenous Australian, we suffer discrimination and adversity when trying to break through into the media / fashion / beauty industry and I believe it is just as important to bring people of colour into the spotlight. As a photographer and person of colour, here’s mine.”

Last week, Vogue US editor-in-chief Anna Wintour apologised for not giving enough space to black people at the magazine and for publishing hurtful and intolerant content.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”