After a gut-busting effort from the Socceroos, the Aussie team has sadly come off second best against South American giants Argentina. Despite the result, it’s been an absolutely killer tournament for the boys in green and gold.

After a solid start, Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the 35th minute to make the score 1-0 Argentina’s way.

The next score came after halftime when an uncharacteristic brain fart from Socceroos goalkeeper Matt Ryan resulted in Argentina’s Julián Álvarez slotting another goal from point-blank range.

In an incredible transfer of momentum, Argentina put through an own goal courtesy of Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentinian accidentally headed the ball into the back of his own net in the 77th minute and the Australians did NOT complain one little bit.

The Socceroos did their best to capitalise on the change of momentum for the remainder of the match but couldn’t penetrate Argentina’s defence to even up the result.

The final score was 2-1 to the South Americans.

This exit in the round of 16 caps off a historical World Cup performance for the Socceroos.

Well done, boys. You’ve done us proud.