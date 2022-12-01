The Socceroos have officially progressed to the FIFA World Cup round of 16 and fans have gone absolutely bonkers celebrating.

The round of 16 (AKA the knockout stage) is usually reserved for the big hitters of world football such as Brazil, Spain and France so this is a massive achievement for the squad.

The last time Australia made it past the group stage was in 2006. Back then, the Socceroos were tragically beaten by Italy after a controversial penalty goal which set back Italian/Australian diplomacy two decades.

To celebrate, here’s a lovingly crafted collection of the best (and most chaotic) scenes from around the country after the Aussies beat Denmark 1-0.

The eye of the storm for wild celebrations overnight was Melbourne’s Federation Square which chucked the game on the big screen.

Fans braved the extremely inconsiderate start time of 3am (how dare timezones exist?) to pack the space.

Thanks to all the fans who braved the cold (and early morning!) to support the @Socceroos at Fed Square.



We’re so thankful to have such an iconic space for all Victorians to come together ⚽️💛💚#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ilD16sqLH — Fed Square (@FedSquare) November 30, 2022

When the breakthrough finally arrived courtesy of a goal from Matthew Leckie at the 60-minute mark, Fed Square erupted.

People screamed, flares were let off and the crowd ascended into a state of euphoric frenzy that gave everyone else in Australia the biggest FOMO.

Melbourne, at 3am 🇦🇺 time. A big moment for football in the country. pic.twitter.com/v6tO14iUch — Adam Millington (@AdamGMillington) November 30, 2022

And at Fed Square: pic.twitter.com/neOHhh6UDW — Roman Mackinnon (@RomanMackinnon6) November 30, 2022

Australia’s pubs and sports bars also provided a secondary haven for fans looking to enjoy the win.

Certain brave venues flipped their usual business hours to accommodate for the Socceroos’ game and thank God they did.

Don’t bother if you weren’t up for it. This feeling is unmatched. #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/PUorP1Os0s — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) November 30, 2022

George St in Sydney at 4am ⁦@GuardianAus⁩ pic.twitter.com/J3Sgs1uXkc — Elias Visontay (@EliasVisontay) November 30, 2022

It was truly heartwarming to watch so many Socceroos fans having an absolute ball.

Back then, a star-studded lineup of champion players including Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, Lucas Neil and Mark Schwarzer, Mark Viduka and John Aloisi led the team to the Socceroos’ best-ever result.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the team has notably fewer standout players but has been competing with a shit tonne of passion and tenacity which we absolutely love to see.

The Socceroos will play Argentina at 6am AEDT on Sunday so remember to set your alarm clocks.

And yes, Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain and arguably the best player in the history of the game, will be taking the field.

As per the below quote, Messi is ~clearly~ shitting himself.

Lionel Messi: "The match against Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, it's all even. We have to prepare for the game as we always do." 🇦🇷 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 30, 2022

Here. We. Fucken. Go.

Before we all scoot and go our separate ways, here’s a few of the best reactions to the Socceroos win from across the internet. Enjoy.

If you have to wake up in the middle of the night, make it when your feed has just watched a Socceroos World Cup win pic.twitter.com/3I6tjgbpoa — anna spargo-ryan (@annaspargoryan) November 30, 2022

Come on @AlboMP hit us with the “Any boss who sacks anyone for not turning up today is a bum!”



This is way bigger than winning a posh boat race in the 80s. — Mike or The Don (@mikeorthedon) November 30, 2022