The Socceroos have officially progressed to the FIFA World Cup round of 16 and fans have gone absolutely bonkers celebrating.

The round of 16 (AKA the knockout stage) is usually reserved for the big hitters of world football such as Brazil, Spain and France so this is a massive achievement for the squad.

The last time Australia made it past the group stage was in 2006. Back then, the Socceroos were tragically beaten by Italy after a controversial penalty goal which set back Italian/Australian diplomacy two decades.

YEAH THE GIRLS: The Matildas To Score Equal Pay With The Socceroos In World-First Deal

To celebrate, here’s a lovingly crafted collection of the best (and most chaotic) scenes from around the country after the Aussies beat Denmark 1-0.

The eye of the storm for wild celebrations overnight was Melbourne’s Federation Square which chucked the game on the big screen.

Fans braved the extremely inconsiderate start time of 3am (how dare timezones exist?) to pack the space.

When the breakthrough finally arrived courtesy of a goal from Matthew Leckie at the 60-minute mark, Fed Square erupted.

People screamed, flares were let off and the crowd ascended into a state of euphoric frenzy that gave everyone else in Australia the biggest FOMO.

Australia’s pubs and sports bars also provided a secondary haven for fans looking to enjoy the win.

Certain brave venues flipped their usual business hours to accommodate for the Socceroos’ game and thank God they did.

It was truly heartwarming to watch so many Socceroos fans having an absolute ball.

Back then, a star-studded lineup of champion players including Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, Lucas Neil and Mark Schwarzer, Mark Viduka and John Aloisi led the team to the Socceroos’ best-ever result.

John Oliver Shouted Out Tony Armstrong's Socceroos Celebrations & Said He Has His Mum's Scarf

Fast-forward to 2022 and the team has notably fewer standout players but has been competing with a shit tonne of passion and tenacity which we absolutely love to see.

The Socceroos will play Argentina at 6am AEDT on Sunday so remember to set your alarm clocks.

And yes, Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain and arguably the best player in the history of the game, will be taking the field.

As per the below quote, Messi is ~clearly~ shitting himself.

Here. We. Fucken. Go.

Before we all scoot and go our separate ways, here’s a few of the best reactions to the Socceroos win from across the internet. Enjoy.

Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images & Twitter via @FedSquare