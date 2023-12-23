Simone Biles’ Husband Now In Deeper Shit After His Tweets About Gymnastics In 2012 Got Dug Up

After claiming he “never really paid attention to gymnastics” and had no idea who his Olympic gymnast wife was until he started dating her, the internet has dug up receipts of Simone Biles‘ husband live-tweeting women’s gymnastics at the 2012 Olympics.

According to the digital footprint of NFL player Jonathan Owens, it appears he not only watched the gymnastics event at the London Olympics, but he was so invested in its outcome that he hopped on the bird app to make some noise about it.

Classic observations like “Dam Gabby is good”, about US-born gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas, and “lowkey i be hoping tht the people from the other nations fall when they be doin gymnastics lol” read kinda like you asked ChatGPT to draft the most 2012-style Tweet imaginable.

Less enthralling comments like “Gabby just needs to get them bottom teeth fixed n then her smile will be cool lol”, also make an appearance.

Credit: PopCrave via Twitter.

Although Biles didn’t compete at an Olympic level until the 2016 Olympics four years later, this development only goes to fuel to the theory that 28-year-old Jonathan Owens (who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL) has the world’s most fragile ego.

It’s like, who are you trying to fool by saying you didn’t know who Simone Biles was?

She has been at the top of her game for YONKS, mate.

In response to this ridiculous situation, a video (which we desperately hope turns into a broader trend) went viral overnight of a woman asking her man who Simone Biles is. He knew.

She then asks him who Simone Biles’ husband is. He knows that the man is an NFL player, but couldn’t name him. Lol.

You don’t even need to look far to see a real-life example of how Owens could’ve played this entire situation vastly better.

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs – the team that Travis Kelce (Taylor Swift‘s BF) plays for, hit the nail on the head in a recent interview.

Mahomes has no issue gushing about how positive an experience it’s been for him, his wife and Kelce to be associated with the singer. Good stuff, we love to see it.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone except Simone Biles’ husband.

Whatever his name is???