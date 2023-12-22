Simone Biles’ Husband Is Getting Roasted Harder Than An Xmas Ham Over His Red Flag AF Comments

The husband of four-time Olympic gymnastics champion, 26-year-old Simone Biles is currently being shredded by the internet after comments he made about their relationship in a recent interview.

28-year-old Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, recently sat down for an interview on The Pivot, a US sports podcast.

In an interview that 54 minutes, one moment stood out.

That moment was when Owens somehow located the audacity to refer to himself as the “catch”, rather than the other way round.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” Owens replied when the interviewer asked him who was the catch in the relationship.

“So she really booked you,” the interviewer nauseatingly concluded.

“She did … I was fighting it … I was afraid to commit.”

Wow, a true romantic. What a catch!

Earlier in the exchange, Owens explained that the pair met on the exclusive dating app Raya, where Biles started the conversation.

“I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” he explained.

“The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Insta] followers. So in my mind I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s gotta be good’”.

Biles’ fans immediately questioned the legitimacy of this statement, with one writing, “I literally don’t watch the Olympics and I still know who Simone Biles is…”

“Divorce immediately,” penned another.

After the podcast was released during the week, Owens appeared to publish a response via Instagram with the caption “Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽”.

Biles has also taken to her own Insta, simply re-sharing Owens’ post featuring pics from their wedding day without any text.

Naturally, the NFL star’s comments have left a very sour taste in everyone’s mouth.

Commentators online have alleged he is a “walking red flag”, and raised questions over his need to express that he was “fighting it”.

Another TikTok commentator theorised that Owens’ audacity came from the fact that it was Biles who had instigated the connection and had subsequently driven the 45-minute commute to see him in the early stages of their relationship.

Whatever the case, Owens is now being referred to as “Simone Biles’ Husband” in pretty much every news article in circulation at the moment.

I’m sure his fragile ego will be coping exceptionally well with that.