Pat Cummins Reveals How The Team Reacted To Schapelle Corby’s ‘God Tier’ Comment On Warner’s IG

Aussie cricket captain Pat Cummins has revealed how the team reacted to Schapelle Corby‘s legendary comment under David Warner‘s Instagram post, where he claimed that his baggy green was stolen from his bag during his travels across Australia.

If there’s one thing Schapelle Corby and David Warner have in common, it’s the fact that they both have had a bone to pick with backpacks and airplanes.

Earlier this year, Aussie cricketer David Warner shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for Qantas and the public to help him locate his baggy green after his backpack was taken out of his luggage during a domestic flight.

“Unfortunately this is my last resort to do this,” Warner began his video.

“A couple of days ago our bags got freighted via Qantas. We’ve gone through CCTV footage, and they’ve got some blind spots apparently, we spoke to the Quay West Hotel who we absolutely trust and have gone through their cameras.

“No one has come through our rooms but unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage which had my backpack and my girl’s presents in there.

“Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me. It’s something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there come this week.”

Although the post was quite emotional, Schapelle Corby — you know, the Aussie who got done in Indonesia for smuggling cannabis via her boogieboard bag — left a “god tier” comment under the cricketer’s video.

“Qantas! Well do I have a story for you,” she wrote, winning the internet for a brief moment.

Although Warner’s reaction to the wild comment is shrouded in mystery, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has shed some light on how the team reacted.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, the el Capitano did admit that he and the team found it funny and hoped that Warner found some humour in the internet-breaking comment.

“I didn’t see that comment until about a week later and I found that quite funny,” he laughed.

“I think yes, I think once he got the baggy green back and everything was okay — and I hope he can laugh about it. I think we all found that very funny.”

Cummins added that the team didn’t roast Warner over the missing baggy green as it was a touchy subject for his fellow teammate.

How did David Warner get his baggy green back?

Days after his emotional post, David Warner was reunited with his baggy green after it was found in a bag at a Sydney hotel.

In a follow-up Instagram post, with much better vibes, the cricketer thanked everyone who helped including Qantas, the freight company and the hotel team.

Although Warner was able to get his baggy green back, it is unknown how it was returned to the Sydney hotel, with Cricket Australia stating that the “movements of the missing bag are unknown.”

“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel [in Sydney], with all the contents inside,” Cricket Australia said, per ABC News.

“The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday.”

Let this be another lesson to keep your friends close, but your bags even closer.

