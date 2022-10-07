NSW electrician Nedd Brockmann is doing the fkn incredible — running from Cottesloe Beach in Western Australia to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, raising money to support people experiencing homelessness.

Brockmann’s original goal was running roughly 4000 kilometres in 40 days which, for the mathematically disinclined, is 100 kilometres a day. Now that is impressive.

He’s raising money for We Are Mobilise, an organisation dedicated to supporting those experiencing homelessness in Australia.

As you might expect, his journey has gotten a tonne of traction, despite some people having doubts initially.

“Before I even started, the majority of people were [saying] there’s not a chance you can do that,” he told A Current Affair in September.

Brockmann was initially hoping to beat the world record for speediest journey across Australia.

In a recent Insta post, he explained he’s unlikely to make that specific goal now — but he is on track to raise a whopping $1 million for Mobilise. Now that’s more impressive than any world record, I reckon.

So far, he’s hit $500,000 in donations.

In his most recent post, Brockmann gave a lil’ insight into the current state of his journey across Aus.

“1st of September I set out to break a world record, raise a million dollars for the homeless and to inspire a bunch of people on and off Instagram to get after it in their daily lives,” he said.

“To give people the belief that they can do anything if they just sack it up and have a crack. The record is out of the picture, but myself and my team getting to Bondi is without a shadow of a doubt going to occur.

“The million dollars is looking promising and judging by the 100’s of messages I’m receiving daily, I believe the inspiration to keep fighting each day is wearing off on each and every one of you.”

His team includes his mum and dad, as well as his girlfriend Jemma, who’ve been quite literally following his journey and supporting him via camper van.

Speaking to 7News, Brockmann explained the motivation behind the run.

“When I moved to Sydney from the country, I saw a lot of homelessness in the city and wanted to make change, wanted to help out where I could,” he said.

Brockmann touched on some of the less fun elements of the trek too, including a number of injuries.

“A little maggot started wriggling out of my toe, and I questioned my life choices at that point,” he said.

I mean, fair — but I’m now extra impressed.