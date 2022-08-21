Boppers at the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash music festival have tried smashing the world record for the largest ever dance to ‘Nutbush City Limits’ but sadly, they didn’t scoot their boots enough. Thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

On Saturday, 3,720 festivalgoers headed to Broken Hill to bust a move to the stunning Tina Turner banger. But they weren’t just any punters; these folks were in their finest apocalyptic fits, ready to compete in a Mad Max-themed costume competition.

Check out this bloke. He dressed up like the damn rent was due.

Now call me a hater, but there is something mildly unsettling about thousands of people dressed in hockey masks, leather jackets and biker goggles dancing the Nutbush. Don’t take it as me handing in my stan card, for I have nothing but respect for every single person who boogied on down in Broken Hill.

However, there is an undeniable steampunk energy which, on the whole, is a trend that instils a certain sense of fear into me.

As we all know (and if you didn’t know, how dare you) punters at the Birdsville Big Red Bash smashed the Nutbush world record last month, when a stonking 4,084 people danced their little hearts out in the Simpson Desert.

Now, I’m no NRL fan, but a dance competition between Queensland and New South Wales is one State of Origin I can get behind. I’m hereby calling it the “Nut of Origin”.

To think NSW only lost out on the title by 364 people is truly devastating, if I’m being honest.

But it was still a gorgeous achievement nonetheless, seeing as the performance raised more than $55,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Each dancer paid $15 to strut their stuff — a bloody bargain, if you ask me.

Festival owner Greg Donovan said win or lose, it was truly an “awesome effort”.

“We were so close and hopeful of nabbing the world record for NSW, but the Birdsville Big Red Bash has managed to keep the title by a small margin,” he said.

“It’s going to be fun watching the states battle it out at the Bash festivals over the coming years.

“Either way, it’s a win-win to continue raising such important funds for our charity partner, the Royal Flying Doctor Service.”

Waiting for the next Nutbush world record attempt in Western Australia so I can shimmy until the cows come home.