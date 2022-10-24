I deffo came across the ad for Mundi Mundi Bash on Instagram because of my questionable (incredible) taste in music. Blasting Cold Chisel every time I’m in the car finally paid off – this weird music event in far-flung outback NSW with a lineup that would make any pub rock fan froth at the mouth had finally made it to me, and I had to go.

Mundi Mundi Bash is held each year on the Mundi Mundi Plains. You’ll find the area if you go to the edge of NSW civilisation and then continue into the abyss – by which I mean they’re past Broken Hill, past even the historic tourist town of Silverton. They’re in the middle of nowhere, which makes them perfect for loud music.

The first thing you should know is Mundi Mundi is like, 12 hours from Sydney and even longer from Melbs so you need to make a week of it. We gave ourselves two days either way for travel and that was like, two big days of driving. You’d be better off touring the countryside and taking it slow. There’s plenty to see out there, and if you’ve never encountered red dirt you’re in for a treat (and plenty of TikTok/Insta content).

The second is that you don’t necessarily need a car that can handle four-wheel driving, but it’s not a bad idea to have something sturdy. Our messy bitch who loves drama La Niña has really done a number on a lot of outback roads, and if you end up in the area after rainfall you will be wanting a car that isn’t low to the ground, is what I’m saying.

I left my trusty little Echo at home and the good folks at Toyota Australia loaned me their Prado Kakadu 4WD, a slick beast that handled the long drives and unsealed roads that run into the fest. But mainly – go slow, watch for potholes, and if you’re staying in town and not camping, check for roos at all times my god, they come out of nowhere.

What I expected from Mundi Mundi was a lot of beer-drinking men in Akubra hats and an opportunity to finally wear my Blundstones in an environment they were actually made for. What I got was so much more than that.

The median age would definitely not be 20-somethings, but that’s half the fun. It’s kind of like going to a massive family BBQ where Dad is on the tunes and then Mum gets drunk and starts line dancing.

Most people drive from across the country for the Bash – the layout is like these huge semi-circles of caravans parked around one big stage area, that’s got heaps of room for setting up for the day, plus a smaller d-floor.

Lots of folks hike down their deck chairs and wheel in Eskies filled with snacks and drinks to chill in all day, and that might not be your vibe – but it means the dance floor had heaps more room than most festivals. For example, when Midnight Oil was on we were borderline front row, and could still flail around to ‘Forgotten Years’. That is UNHEARD OF.

Speaking of, getting to see Midnight Oil’s last festival performance ever was pretty spesh. This is what I mean by the line up – this year, it was The Oils, Jimmy Barnes (!!), Kasey Chambers (!!!), Daryl Braithwaite (yes he did “Horses”, yes it went forever in the best kind of way) and a Rolling Stones Revue made up of Tex Perkins, Adalita and Tim Rogers.

That’s just some of the classic Aussie vibes on offer. Next year, it’s Icehouse and the Hoodoo Gurus and Human Nature and Thirsty Merc… it’s just a good-times lineup, not the kind where someone goes and comes back being like “ohhhh well I saw Radiohead and that old man who fronts Radiohead looked right at me when he sang whatever Radiohead song is niche enough for me to sound enlightened but known enough for you to be jealous”. It’s just FUN.

By far the best part of Mundi Mundi was the zero-level shits given about fashion. I love fashion, I find a lot of joy in getting dressed up. But getting dressed up for a festival is a special kind of hell. Even if you spend a trillion bucks on some spangly bra top and swirly flares and know you’re a 100/10, you walk in and suddenly feel both hideous and unfashionable.

Festivals for me had turned into stressful fashion shows, not a great day out where I dance and see music. But Mundi Mundi was different from the get go – it’s not that people were unfashionable, they just weren’t trying to be anything. It was an ocean of people either wearing whatever jeans were clean, some sturdy boots and a t-shirt, or people doing full dress-up funnies, and not the kind where you try to look hot at the same time.

No shade on anyone who loves to dress up for a festival but I’ve just gotten so tired of the low-grade anxiety I have the week beforehand, and the constant mild shame as I question my decision to wear a belly chain or that particular bra under this top, or walk past some ethereal festival angel who looks like she didn’t even try to look incredible when I know I spent four hours just getting one curl in my hair right.

I just revelled in not having to care. I wore the same jeans all week, the same shoes, and some variation of a white tee with either a giant denim shirt or a sweater. It was bliss.

However, and this is the third tip, pack for cold weather. It’s the outback, sure, but it’s freezing at night in winter out there. If you’re a city slicker, you might not know this (I didn’t) – it’s not just about having a nice warm jacket. You want big socks, sturdy boots, maybe a beanie. The cold really comes up from the ground, trust me (the idiot who didn’t wear big socks).

I think festivals can be whatever you want them to be. If you love getting tizzed, you should get tizzed. If you go just to wear the sparkly hot pants you got on sale, I love that for you. I’ll even accept the person that goes just to say they saw the Radiohead man sing that song.

But if you’re in desperate need for a festival that is about having a boogie and hearing the classics live and eating those swirly potato things on sticks, you have to get out to Mundi Mundi Bash.

Mundi Mundi Bash 2023 is happening on the 17th – 19th August. Tickets are on sale October 25.