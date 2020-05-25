The first-ever Triple J ‘Requestival’ kicked off today, where the whole music programming is dictated by us, the listeners. And because we’re a nation of fucken loose units, the music that’s been on the national youth broadcaster today has been nothing short of absolute cookery. It is day one. Day. One.

Kicking off bright and early at 6am, early risers and tradies were treated to ‘Shooting Stars‘, the ultimate meme track from Bag Raiders, before diving straight into Cry Club and then Kelis‘ ‘Milkshake‘. Literally all before 6.30am. If that’s anything to go by, this Triple J Requestival week is gonna be a bloody doozy.

Throughout the day we’ve heard classics from plenty of Aussie legends like Gyroscope, Kisschasy, Pendulum, Colombus, Jack River and Ocean Alley, but we’ve also been caught off-guard with D12, Joan Jett, and The B-52’s. Hoo boy, lots to unpack here.

The broadcast on this, the First Day, has been nothing short of bloody gorgeous. When will there ever be a time when ‘I’ll Make A Man Of You‘ from the Mulan soundtrack will ever be played in earnest on Triple J outside of the Requestival, straight after Kendrick Lamar and then immediately followed up by Lily Allen? When will we ever get to listen to Kate Bush‘s ‘Wuthering Heights‘ in all it’s glorious length at exactly 4.37pm, possibly prompting listeners across the country to break out in elaborate, interpretive dance? WHEN will we get both the Nutbush and Ariana Grande‘s ‘Thank U, Next‘ in the same block? Fucken never, that’s when.

The radio is chaos, the Triple J Plays Twitter is chaos, everything is chaos I’m adoring every single second of it.

We’ve heard that bullshit Duck Sauce earworm that I thought I’d banished to the depths of hell, the arvo Drive show with Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing kicked off with Mötörhead‘s ‘Ace Of Spades‘, for fuck’s sake. It’s perfect programming and it needs to happen at least once a year, thanks.

So if this is what’s happened with Day One (1) of the Triple J Requestival, then I absolutely can’t wait to see what’s happening for the rest of the week. Will we get Smash Mouth‘s ‘All Star‘, and if so, how many times?

Literally while I’ve written this I’ve just been absolutely treated to a live version of AFI‘s ‘Miss Murder‘ from their 2006 Aussie tour (that I absolutely went to and got fucking ruined in the pit) and I’m so fucking PLEASED.

But please, at least once, get some Savage Garden and Weird Al on the air. It’s all I ask.