NRL fans have put their money where their mouths are and supported the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles by selling out the club’s Pride jersey in mere hours. The men’s sizes of the club’s inaugural pride jumper were out of stock quickly after seven players announced they were boycotting Thursday’s clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The NRL’s debut pride jersey replaces the Eagles’ classic thin white hoops with rainbow stripes. It resulted in Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refusing to play due to religious beliefs.

The same jersey sold out quick smart on Manly’s official online merch store with stocks disappearing faster than winger Jason Saab in full flight.

Here I am, filthy I missed out on buying some Sea Eagles merch that sold out. A timeline I never expected, but massive ups to the club for promoting inclusivity in the game. Hopefully more jump on board (cc @THEDolphins) pic.twitter.com/yAPcwK8oEi — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 25, 2022

At the time of writing, youth-sized pride jerseys were still available for $130 a pop. So if you can fit into a kids 16, you can still grab yourself one of these history-making fits.

The club has put adults sizes back up on the store on a preorder sale only and expect to get jerseys sent out in late August.

The seven Manly stars who have refused to play in the pride jersey have faced immense backlash from the wider community with many noting that wearing an inclusive kit won’t make anyone less of a Christian — if that’s how they identify themselves.

To those players, wearing a pride jersey won’t make you less of a Christian. In fact, you will be promoting the values you supposedly uphold – love, respect, unity etc. You see, picking and choosing when to enact these values isn’t how it works. — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) July 25, 2022

Others said having a representation of queer communities in a traditionally hyper-masculine sport like rugby league is a gamechanger for them and other young Aussies who idolise footballers.

Growing up on the Nthn Beaches I simply believed being gay was incompatible with footy. A rainbow jersey during a pride round would have been a game changer for me. It's so disheartening seeing not just players boycotting but the usual deadshit discourse saying it's unnecessary🖕 — Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) July 25, 2022

I spent many a Saturday arvo doing laps of Brooky Oval with the other kids but as I grew older and came to terms with my sexuality I felt less and less like I belonged. That a small yet powerfully inclusive moment is now instead hurled into the culture wars sucks shit man. — Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) July 25, 2022

This will mean so much to so many people, players, fans and sponsors alike.

A lot of people will be upset. It’s not about them. They’ll survive it. Remember how the sky didn’t crumble when Marriage Equality passed. — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) July 25, 2022

The Sea Eagles’ pride jersey also comes 30 years after Ian Roberts came out as gay while playing for the club in 1995. He is the first and only man to publicly reveal his sexuality while actively playing in Australia’s top NRL league.

Roberts told The Daily Telegraph it was heartbreaking but not an unfamiliar reaction to him.

“I try to see it from all perspectives but this breaks my heart,” he said.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn’t unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious pushback. That’s why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round.

“I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this.”

this manly pride thing has really reinforced to me how incredibly brave ian roberts was. like i knew that but geez. — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) July 25, 2022

The players replacing the seven stars who have boycotted this week’s games are yet to be announced.