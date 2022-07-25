In fucking abhorrent news, several Manly players are threatening to boycott an upcoming match over the club’s decision to wear a pride jersey.

On Monday 25 July, Manly announced for the first time in NRL history, its players would wear an LGBTQIA+ jersey with a rainbow design for the match.

But according to The Age, up to seven players disagree with the messaging and are considering pulling out of this Thursday’s match against the Roosters on religious and cultural grounds.

So, let me get this straight. Playing for a team whose major sponsor is a gambling company called Pointsbet is ok for these blokes, but wearing a pride jersey for one match is where they draw the line? Got it.

Per the ABC, Manly players claim the club’s management didn’t consult them about the decision to wear the pride jersey.

Manly was meant to hold a meeting on Tuesday to address the issue but it’s been bumped up to Monday night.

I don't care if it derails Manly's season, but if these flogs pull out of this game because of an inclusive jersey, they should be stood down for the season without pay. As a massive @SeaEagles supporter this is enough for me to almost pack it in.https://t.co/SA2BonrKa1 — Chris McMahon (@ChrisTheJourno1) July 25, 2022

According to The Daily Telegraph, there’s the possibility the club will have to contest Thursday’s match if seven players pull out.

But who gives a shit when there’s the more disturbing issue of some players displaying blatant homophobia?

More to come.