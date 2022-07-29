The whole debacle around the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles pride jersey has resulted in another player talking openly and comfortably about his sexuality. Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf has publicly backed the NRL bringing in a fully-fledged Pride round and said he is “not a one-stop shop” when it comes to love.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, the 26-year-old Sharkies icon said a pride round would be a popular move for the league and as someone raised by queer people he fully supports the idea.

“I was raised by quite a few gay and lesbian community members,” he said.

“My uncle is gay and my godmother is gay, and there’s so much love in that community.”

Rudolf went on to talk about the fluidity of his own sexuality. While he identifies as a heterosexual man and is attracted to one gender, he said he’s open to “both genders” and has previously pashed people who identify as men, women, gay and straight.

“Sexuality is very fluid,” he said.

“I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women and kissed many gay women.

“I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone.”

Um, we love a bloke who’s comfortable in his sexuality. And publicly talking about it while playing in one of the most hyper-masculine sports in the country? Truly king shit right there.

Toby Rudolf then went on to talk about his love for hitting the clubs on Oxford St and the pure joy he gets out of cutting loose late into the night.

“That’s probably why I love going to the all the gay bars in Sydney as well,” he said. “I love dancing with my shirt off and getting down Universal on Oxford St until 2am.”

Honestly hearing this discussion about sexual fluidity and romantic attraction is the gem in the midst of the think pieces, hot takes and unwanted commentary around the Manly pride jersey boycott.

Elsewhere, openly gay A-League star Josh Cavallo told the SMH it was disappointing to know “these players would not be welcome to an LGBTQ teammate or fan”.

“Not only is that disappointing, but it is a dangerous message to be sending to fellow players who live in silence and are struggling with their identity and everyday life,” he said.

“Don’t assume we are all straight. The lack of ‘out’ rugby players doesn’t mean that they’re not playing and competing alongside you.”

The seven players who refused to play in the club’s inaugural pride jersey have since confirmed they will don the rainbow-striped kit next season, but only if they are consulted first.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles went down to the Sydney Roosters 20-10 in last night’s boycotted match.