Our fave soccer player Josh Cavallo has been offered a global deal with Ralph Lauren after the homophobic abuse he copped last week, and he deserves nothing less. Get that coin king!!!

In case you missed it, the out and proud gay athlete revealed he received a tidal wave of homophobic abuse after a soccer match last weekend, including death threats which the police are now investigating.

The star player penned a lengthy response on Instagram defending and encouraging gay kids everywhere, which was bittersweet because it’s fucked he even had to do that.

Now, the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Cavallo has been offered a global brand deal with Ralph Lauren for the launch of their new polo shirt ahead of the Australian Open. Which might not be news to many, but it’s a big deal when closeted athletes are often worried that coming out will affect ambassadorships and commercial deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O S H C A V A L L O (@joshua.cavallo)

“What makes me so honoured to team up with Ralph Lauren are the values that this brand strives to be,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“Ralph Lauren strives for diversity, inclusion and respect for human rights across their business and in society so the connection with my coming out story and their values is something that attracted me.

“It doesn’t matter if you are gay or straight, black or white, they include everyone. For me it is more than a clothing brand, it is a family. I am really proud to represent them.”

Look, real talk for a sec — no company is completely inclusive. Ralph Lauren was actually called out for a racist ad in 2019, which the company apologised for and pulled. But that doesn’t mean things can’t change, and hey, if Cavallo is feeling looked after and included, that’s a good for him?

Josh Cavallo came out via Instagram during October last year, and he’s quickly become an icon for young queer kids, especially young gay men.

“I could never really be myself and live to my full potential because I had this burden on my back and now, in a short space of time, I have already improved so much as a player and developed so much,” he said, per Daily Telegraph.

“I can only imagine what it is going to be like in five or six years time. I am really excited to see what the next chapter is for me in the world of football,” he said, per the Daily Telegraph.

King, I promise it’s only up from here!!!