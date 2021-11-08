Warning: this story discusses transphobia.

Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who recently came out as gay, has brilliantly clapped back at transphobic queer group LGB Alliance, and although he’s only been out for around two weeks, he’s done more for queer people than they ever have.

Words cannot express how much I stan Cavallo, who made history as the first male professional Australian footballer to come out while still playing.

Not only did he show an incredible amount of courage in coming out, he’s also been using his platform to elevate and celebrate members of the LGBTQI+ community, and speak out on issues that mean the most to us, like knocking transphobic groups into their rightful place (the bin).

In a post on Twitter, LGB Alliance shared a BBC article reporting Cavallo’s coming out story, saying that they applaud him and hope he inspires others to come out, too.

In his response to the tweet, Josh Cavallo had only one thing to say: “#LGBwiththeT”.

This man is truly an angel among men.

In case you’re wondering what the big deal is here, LGB Alliance is a transphobic ‘charity’ that believes trans people are a “threat” to the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

No, seriously. Here’s a direct quote from their website: “We believe that biological sex is observed in the womb and/or at birth and is not assigned. In our view, current gender ideologies are pseudo scientific and present a threat to people whose sexual orientation is towards the same sex, in the case of bisexuals, to both sexes. In addition, we believe that these ideologies are confusing and dangerous to children.”

Imagine thinking trans people are more of a threat to the queer community than actual transphobia. Truly embarrassing, if not downright fucking dangerous.

LGB Alliance are the real threat to children and adults, because they want to put trans people of all ages through conversion therapy, into making them gay or straight.#LGBWithTheT #TransRightsAreHumanRights — LGBwiththeT (@LGBwiththeT) November 7, 2021

It’s for this reason that Cavallo’s tweet actually means a lot — because it immediately invalidates LGB Alliance’s hate, and replaces it with love and recognition of the trans community.

Anti-trans rights organisation the 'LGB Alliance' burned to a crisp by newly out Australian footballer @JoshuaCavallo#LGBWithTheT pic.twitter.com/dXHsS5qCgc — Owen Jones ???? (@OwenJones84) November 7, 2021

LGB Alliance actually had the audacity to respond to the take-down, doubling down on their stance and making a weird quip about Cavallo requiring “less courage” to challenge them online. As if an organisation scared of trans rights can really talk about courage, but okay.

Don’t worry though — they were promptly roasted for that, too.

Maybe you guys should be called "GB Alliance" since you clearly can't take the L — Hugo #oficialidá (@HugoLGarcia) November 7, 2021

Many of the rights queer people of all sexualities and genders have today were won by trans activists specifically. It was trans women that led the Stonewall riots. Let’s not fucking forget it.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.