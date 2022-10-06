Powerful footage has emerged of Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo coming out to his teammates before he told the rest of the world. Make sure you fetch the tissues because it’s truly a tear-jerker.

The emotional moment was recorded as part of A-Leagues All Access — a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the A-Leagues produced by KEEPUP.

In the video, Cavallo can be seen talking to his teammates in the Adelaide United locker room.

“All my life growing up, I’ve learned to live a life of lies,” he said.

“The last six years I’ve been struggling with my sexuality.

“Today I’ll be coming out to the public that I’m a gay footballer.”

The moment was met with support, and we saw a number of Cavallo’s teammates embrace him.

Later that day, Cavallo made history by becoming the first male professional footballer actively playing in Australia to come out as gay.

“Being a gay closeted footballer, I’ve had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer,” he said in a statement released on social media.

“Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I’ve lived my life assuming that this was a topic never to be spoken about.”

The written statement was followed by a video called “Josh’s Truth”, which was shared by both Cavallo and Adelaide United.

The video went viral and has since amassed more than 11 million views on Twitter alone. In the clip, the footballer spoke about how exhausting it had been to live a double life as both a closeted gay man and a footballer — something he wouldn’t wish on anyone.

It was defs at that moment I started tearing up.

But the announcement was met with unwavering support, with football stars from all over the globe applauding Cavallo for his courage.

“I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take,” Barcelona FC’s Gerard Piqué said on Twitter.

“The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward.”

Hey @JoshuaCavallo, I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take. The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward. https://t.co/pe8xdJl15i — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 27, 2021

English former professional footballer Gary Lineker also showered Cavallo with support on Twitter.

It’s absurd that coming out is a brave thing to do in football. It is though, and I’m full of admiration for Josh for treading a path hopefully many others will follow. I’m sure the overwhelming majority of football lovers will support him and erase the fear others may have. https://t.co/iDvg67qN7s — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2021

Josh Cavallo’s coming out story is just as inspiring as it was almost a year ago, and being able to witness the never-before-seen moment when he told his teammates is truly beautiful.

A-Leagues All Access will premiere on October 13 via KEEPUP.