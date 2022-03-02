Melbourne Demons star and footy commentator Daisy Pearce is being considered for a coaching role in the men’s league. If she lands the gig, Pearce will be the first woman in a senior coaching role at the elite level of the men’s teams. Hell — and I cannot stress this enough — yes.

Geelong Cats chief executive Steve Hocking confirmed the club approached the Demons captain about signing her on as an assistant coach for the club’s men’s teams.

Hocking spoke to sports radio station SEN on Tuesday, cementing the claims that the club has been in talks with the star player’s manager about her future in footy. Those chats included potentially bringing her to Geelong under mentorship with head coach Chris Scott.

“Most of us would have interest in where Daisy would like to spend her future,” he said.

“She is one of the most decorated players and an icon not just of women’s football but football in general, Daisy is committed to Melbourne and they’re clearly going to have a big say in the finals and they’d love to win a premiership.”

Hocking acknowledged that the 33-year-old captain and two-time Demons best & fairest hasn’t made a decision about her future with the sport, but her commitment to the Demons is currently firm while they’re sitting pretty on the AFLW ladder. Whispers about her playing career beyond 2022 have been rife and there’s speculation she might hang up the boots at the end of Melbourne’s season this year.

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield threw his support behind the potentially history-making signing.

“When I saw the report, I was pretty excited,” he told SEN.

“Whether it’s the Geelong footy club that she comes to — and I’m bloody hopeful that it is — I’ve got no doubt that she’ll make a terrific coach when she decides to hang up the boots.

“She’d do it easily, to be honest. She has so much respect within the industry.”

Considering Pearce has been the one to pip noted douchebag Wayne Carey off his Friday night commentary post this year, this assistant coaching news is unsurprising.

If there’s anyone who’s gonna be the first woman in a senior coaching role at the AFL — and royally shit off all the men’s league purist nuffies in the process — it’s Daisy Pearce.