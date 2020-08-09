UFC icon Conor McGregor has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement to long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin in a heartwarming post.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” 32-year-old McGregor captioned the post, alongside a photo of the pair on her birthday.

Dee Devlin, also 32, is a part of McGregor’s official team and has been regularly credited as a major reason for his success.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he told the Irish Mirror back in 2016. “She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The engagement comes after a whopping 12 years of dating, with the pair already sharing two children – Conor Jack McGregor Jr and Croia McGregor.

The couple first started dating back in 2008, in the same year he began his professional MMA career, but years before McGregor joined the UFC.

In June of this year, McGregor took to social media to officially announce his retirement from the sport.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020