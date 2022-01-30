A refugee detention protestor was escorted off the court at the Australian Open on Sunday night after jumping down to the court during the men’s singles final.

World numero duo tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal were in the middle of their second game in Sunday’s final when the protestor climbed down to the court at Rod Laver Arena.

The protestor was carrying a banner that read “Abolish Refugee Detention” and stood three metres near the court before security and Victoria Police officers intervened.

The crowd was heard booing at the protester as they were being literally dragged off the court by security.

The person was holding a banner, but jumped off the ledge onto the court before anyone near me had a chance to see what it said. Protesters during #AusOpen men’s finals are fairly common, but usually they don’t plummet without a plan like that. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 30, 2022

Sports commentator Todd Woodbridge said as this happened that “whatever [they] were trying to do, we won’t give [them] any oxygen”.

Former Australian tennis player John Fitzgerald added that it appeared the court invader had injured themselves.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if [they] hurt [them]selves,” he said via 7News.

“[They]’re not using [their] legs too well right now… Great job by the security here.”

A pair of female refugee activists previously interrupted the Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in 2015.

The two women jumped down to the court in the second set. One of them carried a banner that read “Australia Open for refugees”. They were arrested at the time.

TWO intruders jump down onto the court at Rod Laver Arena, while others unfurl a banner. Security grabs them #ausopen pic.twitter.com/EKWV8J6zKt — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 1, 2015

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios called out a fan and their mates for booing during the men’s doubles finals earlier that day. Kyrgios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were playing against Aussie duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. The booing occurred as Purcell was serving and led to security kicking the bad sportsmanship fan out of the stadium as they should.

In some certified good Australian Open news, living ledge Ash Barty became the first Aussie woman to win the tourney in 40 years, like the icon she is. Fellow Aussie hero Dylan Alcott lost his final tennis game ever on Thursday against Dutch tennis player Sam Schröder but the match still delayed the nightly news bulletin because it was essential viewing.