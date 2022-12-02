Climate protestor Violet Coco has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for blocking a single lane on the Sydney Harbour Bridge back in April.

Put simply: what the fuck.

The news was tweeted by Human Rights Watch’s Sophie McNeill, who slammed the decision as “outrageous”.

She said Coco had been sentenced to 15 months, with eight months of no parole. According to McNeill, Coco’s lawyer will appeal the decision.

Coco was part of an April protest by Firepoof Australia which shut down a lane of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The protest lasted for about 25 minutes.

She and three others were arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station, per 9News.

Coco has been involved in a number of other protests before with Fireproof Australia and also Extinction Rebellion.

At one point during the protest she lit an emergency flare while standing on top of a parked Fireproof Australia truck.

According to The Herald Sun, Coco plead guilty to seven charges including interfering with the safe operation of a bridge and possessing a bright light distress signal in a public place.

For what it’s worth, soccer fans legit set off flares in Melbourne’s Federation Square just this week when the Socceroos beat Denmark in the World Cup.

Coco’s lawyer, Mark Davis, made the case that the protestors only blocked one of Sydney Harbour Bridge’s five lanes.

“It was a deliberate decision to only block one lane,” he said.

He also brought up Coco’s experience of climate anxiety.

“There may be an overwhelming threat of doom, they sense they aren’t being heard, the government isn’t doing enough, it’s leading to these types of actions,” he said.

Magistrate Allison Hawkins said; “you knew this was illegal, you knew you would be arrested and you knew there would be consequences”.

She described the protest was a “childish stunt” and claimed Coco didn’t take into account the effect on other people, saying she let an “entire city suffer”.

“You do damage to your cause when you do childish stunts like this. Why should they be disrupted by your selfish, emotional actions?” she said, per The Herald Sun.

Hawkins told Coco she was a “criminal” not a “political prisoner”.

I can think of one thing more disruptive than having your morning commute delayed by 25 minutes: the end of a liveable world ‘cos of the climate crisis.

Coco’s lawyer’s request for bail was reportedly refused.

Human Rights Watch has previously asserted NSW authorities are “disproportionately punishing” climate protestors. In a June 2022 piece, the organisation interviewed Coco and two other Australian climate protestors.

“The authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales are disproportionately punishing climate protestors in violation of their basic rights to peaceful protest,” it said.

Coco’s sentence isn’t without precedent either. A 22-year-old Blockade Australia protestor from Newcastle was sentenced to 12 months in prison in November 2021.

Scary stuff.