Climate change activist Deanna “Violet” Coco, who was handed a 15-month prison sentence last year for briefly blocking one lane of traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, has had her sentence overturned.

Per the Guardian, Downing Centre District Court judge Mark Williams heard on Wednesday that Coco had initially been jailed on false evidence submitted by NSW Police, which is nothing short of fucked.

Judge Williams said the police’s case against Coco included a “false fact” and a “false assertion” that an ambulance with flashing lights and sirens was prevented from attending an emergency due to the protest.

He nixed Coco’s jail sentence and placed her on a 12-month conditional release order, or a good behaviour bond.

Violet Coco’s prison sentence has been overturned. Violet has been vindicated. She was wrongly prosecuted by the Police & the State. They presented false facts Violet was sent to prison. Make no mistake the NSW Govt has damaged our democracy and our right to protest. #nswpol pic.twitter.com/mFtboDXDGJ — Sue Higginson (@SueHigginson_) March 15, 2023

Back in April last year, Coco participated in a protest by Fireproof Australia, which shut down a single lane of the Sydney Harbour Bridge for about 30 minutes.

She lit an emergency flare while standing on a parked Fireproof Australia truck at one point during the protest.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges, including interfering with the safe operation of a bridge and possessing a bright light distress signal in a public place.

She was sentenced to 15-months in prison with a non-parole period of eight months in early December, but was granted bail several weeks later.

During Wednesday’s appeal hearing, Crown Prosecutor Isabella Maxwell Williams claimed the protest caused a “massive inconvenience”, which is honestly kind of rich considering how disruptive the worsening effects of climate change are having on this country.

She said the protest was “an overt and deliberate disruption of the peace in Sydney that morning with the normal flow of traffic on a main arterial road, during peak hour, brought to a standstill,” per the ABC.

Also, if we want to talk about fucking shit up during peak hour, the NSW Government sponsored a literal bloody lunch last December which blocked the light rail along Sydney’s George St in the arvo. You know, when workers had to use public transport.

Maxwell Williams also tried to argue that Coco was a “danger to the community” and had “no insight into her offending”, which Judge Williams rejected. Per the Guardian, he said Coco was remorseful and has been channelling her diagnosed climate anxiety into community work, such as helping Lismore flood victims.

As reported by 9News, Coco told reporters outside court that she will pursue compensation from NSW Police after she was forced to spend 13 days in jail.

“Obviously we need to continue our right to protest. Protest is such an important part of our democracy,” she said.

“I plan to keep continuing to raise the alarm on the climate and ecological emergency to avert billions of deaths.”

Her lawyer, Eddie Lloyd, slammed the cops for making up false evidence — no doubt to try and get a harsher sentence.

“NSW Police have got a lot of questions they need to answer,” she said.

