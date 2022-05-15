According to police, Andrew Symonds died in a single-vehicle car accident last night on Saturday May 14. The former Australian cricket star was driving just outside Townsville in North Queensland where he lived. He was just 46 years old.

Emergency service workers attempted to revive Symonds but unfortunately he died at the scene. Police said the former Australian cricket player was driving on Hervey Range Road nearby Alice River Bridge just after 11pm and that the car left the road and rolled. Townsville Acting Inspector Gavin Oates said the cause of the crash is unknown.

“That’s still being investigated at this stage. Forensic Crash Unit officers have attended the scene and are conducting the investigation and they will prepare a report for the coroner,” Oates said, as reported by ABC. “The accident was actually heard by neighbours who are people who live nearby that were the first people on scene and alerted emergency services. They provided the assistance they could at the time.”

Symonds has two children. “We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids,” Symonds’s wife, Laura, told The Courier-Mail. ” He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.”

Tributes have been flowing since the news was announced, from the cricketing world and beyond.

Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

What is happening in the world….I can’t believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon. 💔 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more 😢 #RIPRoy — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2022

Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley also shared a tribute to Symonds in a press release.

“Andrew was a much-loved and admired cricketer in Australia and around the world,” Hockley said. “He was a prodigious talent from an early age in Queensland with his clean ball-striking ability, shrewd spin bowling and brilliant fielding.”

“He will be sadly missed by the Australian cricket community and particularly his very close friends at the Queensland Bulls where he was a popular and much-admired team-mate and friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastatingly sad time.”

Symonds was living in retirement in Townsville. He has won two cricket World Cups and played 26 Tests for Australia. In 2008, he was part of one of cricket’s most iconic moments, when he literally bowled over a streaker during a game for Australia.

RIP to the big man Andrew Symonds, who gave non-cricket fans and cricket fans this moment to bond over pic.twitter.com/lG273uove4 — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 14, 2022

Symonds had plans of moving into coaching, including helping Shane Warne in The Hundred competition in 2022, before Warne’s unexpected death earlier this year. Ex-cricketer Rod Marsh also passed away earlier this year.

RIP Andrew Symonds, an Australian legend both on and off the field.