According to police, Andrew Symonds died in a single-vehicle car accident last night on Saturday May 14. The former Australian cricket star was driving just outside Townsville in North Queensland where he lived. He was just 46 years old.

Emergency service workers attempted to revive Symonds but unfortunately he died at the scene. Police said the former Australian cricket player was driving on Hervey Range Road nearby Alice River Bridge just after 11pm and that the car left the road and rolled. Townsville Acting Inspector Gavin Oates said the cause of the crash is unknown.

“That’s still being investigated at this stage. Forensic Crash Unit officers have attended the scene and are conducting the investigation and they will prepare a report for the coroner,” Oates said, as reported by ABC. “The accident was actually heard by neighbours who are people who live nearby that were the first people on scene and alerted emergency services. They provided the assistance they could at the time.”

Symonds has two children. “We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids,” Symonds’s wife, Laura, told The Courier-Mail. ” He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.”

Tributes have been flowing since the news was announced, from the cricketing world and beyond.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley also shared a tribute to Symonds in a press release.

“Andrew was a much-loved and admired cricketer in Australia and around the world,” Hockley said. “He was a prodigious talent from an early age in Queensland with his clean ball-striking ability, shrewd spin bowling and brilliant fielding.”

“He will be sadly missed by the Australian cricket community and particularly his very close friends at the Queensland Bulls where he was a popular and much-admired team-mate and friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastatingly sad time.”

Symonds was living in retirement in Townsville. He has won two cricket World Cups and played 26 Tests for Australia. In 2008, he was part of one of cricket’s most iconic moments, when he literally bowled over a streaker during a game for Australia.

Symonds had plans of moving into coaching, including helping Shane Warne in The Hundred competition in 2022, before Warne’s unexpected death earlier this year. Ex-cricketer Rod Marsh also passed away earlier this year.

RIP Andrew Symonds, an Australian legend both on and off the field.

Image: Getty Images / Hamish Blair, @gilly381