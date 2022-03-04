Australian cricket legend and all-round larrikin Shane Warne has been found dead in his villa overnight in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52 years old.

According to 9 News, it is believed Warne died after suffering a heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff he could not be revived,” Shane Warne’s management has said in an official statement as quoted by 9News.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.” Shane Warne is survived by his three kids: 24-year-old Brooke, 22-year-old Jackson and 20-year-old Summer.

According to the ABC, Warne has been holidaying in Thailand and staying at a luxury villa in Koh Samui with four other people. Thai police told the ABC that Warne’s body has been taken to Koh Samui hospital for autopsy, and that his travelling companions will be interviewed today.

Shane Warne is one of Australia’s greatest cricketers of all time and the “King of Spin”. He first played for Australia in 1992 and retired from cricket in 2007 after a decorated career representing the country.

Leg-spinner Shane Warne is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers in history. Per the ABC, he set the record of 708 wickets which has so far only been broken by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in 2007. He’s also taken more Test wickets than any other Aussie cricketer, ever.

Since his retirement he’s stayed firmly in the public eye, working as an expert cricket commentator, releasing a fragrance and a gin, and was even famously engaged UK glamour Elizabeth Hurley, who is yet to comment on Warne’s passing.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as more news comes out of Thailand.

RIP to Warnie, an Australian legend.