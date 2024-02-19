A Syd Woman Was Willing To Shell Out $350 On Airtasker For Help In Catching Her ‘Cheating’ BF

A Sydney woman has gone to extreme lengths to expose her boyfriend who’s allegedly a cheater by offering up some big buck-a-roos to anyone who can help her catch him in the act of infidelity.

A woman — who is known by the name Angelina M — has utilised the website Airtasker to seek out assistance in *checks notes* catching her partner cheat. Cue the theme song to Cheaters.

For folks who aren’t familiar with the website, Airtasker is a platform where individuals can outsource what ever tasks they need to be done for a sum of moolah.

The website features a variety of categories for tasks such as pest control, removalists, pet sitting and video editing. There’s just a shit tonne of stuff to choose from if you’re looking for a quick gig and some quick bucks.

Some of the ~quirky~ jobs up on Airtasker (Image source: airtasker.com/au/)

In Angela’s case, she was willing to shell out $350 for a stakeout on an boyfriend who was allegedly cheating on her. Honestly, I’m unsure which category that would fall under, but I bet the task was filled ASAP.

“Drive me and sit in car with me to try and catch cheating boyfriend,” the spicy ad reads.

Angela went on to spill more details about the task, noting that the very important stakeout may take a few hours.

“I need someone to drive me and a friend to Five Dock and sit in the car with us for a few hours so I can try and catch my cheating boyfriend,” the ad reads.

(Image source: Facebook)

(Image source: Facebook)

Unfortunately, with the due date for the task being Monday February 12, it seems like the listing has been pulled from the site. In double bummer news, there hasn’t been an update from Angelina since she offered up the gig.

However, the spicy advertisement was shared within private Facebook discussion groups with punters begging for updates.

“This is actually fkn smart! Who thought of airtasker!!!” one person wrote.

“Would’ve taken this job in a heart beat,” a second person commented.

Although most of the comments were in support of Angelina, a few people shared that paying moolah to catch someone cheating wasn’t worth it and that Angelina should just break off the relation-shit.

I 100% agree with those comments who say that this would be a waste of money, but I also understand the chaos of finding out the truth. I also reckon that the result of the task could’ve given Angelina the closure she needed to move on.

But $350 for that kind of closure ain’t worth it in my books.

Hopefully Angelina got what she wanted out of the task, and hopefully she gets herself into a relationship where she doesn’t need to spend hundreds of bucks to find out if someone is being truthful to her.

Maybe she should grab some help from the 2000s hit show Cheaters?