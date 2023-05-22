Some deeply specific research about the amount of time and money Australian women waste on fuckboys has dropped, in case you needed any further convincing that a) men must be stopped and b) dating is a literal cesspit.

I used to think the people who married their high school partners were weirdos but now, all I feel towards them is pure jealousy. Can you believe there are folks out here who have never been ghosted or strung along in an 18-month situationship? Honestly, I wouldn’t wish the horror that is dating as a 27-year-old woman on my worst enemy.

But alas, I digress. On with the hot and heavy data.

To celebrate the launch of FBOY Island Australia, the new reality dating show hosted by Abbie Chatfield, BINGE decided to find out what we, the poor women who must deal with fuckboys, have encountered on our dastardly dating travels. The numbers have been crunched and it’s not looking good, mates.

The streaming platform commissioned Pureprofile to survey more than 1000 Australian women aged between 18 and 45, all of whom had encountered a fuckboy. You know, an emotionally unavailable man who lulls you into a false sense of relationship security but, in reality, just wants to get his dick wet and then hightail it out of there.

The research found that, in a typical year, single women across the country have wasted 116.2 million hours and $3.14 billion on fuckboys. SCUH-REAMING. We’re talking economic AND productivity crises, people!!! Dare I say it but this demands a royal commission.

To break down that ludicrously ginormous dollar amount, lasses spent $472 million on hair appointments; $526 million on new clothes; $302 million on hair removal; and $383 million on nail appointments. I wonder if women can claim these appointments when they file their tax return? Note to self: investigate relevant deductions.

According to the research, gals are spending nearly $3000 a year on fuckboys. On average, each date encounter costs $58, plus $61 to prepare for the big event. I’m going to take a stab in the dark and assume most of that $58 consists of 2am Ubers ‘cos he doesn’t want you staying over. I’m just throwing it out there!

The data also found that women are losing more than four days per annum to fuckboy antics and date 24 of the bastards per year. Two fuckboys a month? In this economy? I’m getting a UTI just thinking about it.

Do with all this information what you will. If you are one of the 2.5 million women across the country who is believed to have dated a fuckboy, just know that I’m thinking of you. We will get through this together, babes. We just need to be strong.

Or we can wait until Monday, May 29 when FBOY Island Australia premieres on BINGE and watch fuckboys get humiliated on national television. Pick your poison!