Aussie Woman Exposes Roommate’s ‘Dating Roster’ Test & Good God, The Root Rat Has Evolved

An Aussie gal has exposed her roommate’s “dating roster” test, and I’m not sure whether it’s total genius or complete lunacy.

For those chronically online or chronically on the dating scene, you’ll be well aware of the term that’s sweeping TikTok and your group chats.

For those not so up to scratch with the 2023 lingo (hi, Dad, I know you’re reading this), lemme give you a quick rundown. “Dating roster” is essentially slang for when you’re dating multiple people at once — or perhaps more accurately, sleeping with several different people.

The practice is by no means new, but now that there’s a colloquial term for it, people are being way more open about their experiences and advice (for better or for worse).

Take Ellen, for example, who recently called up Triple J’s radio show The Hook-Up to spill on the “strange” test she was privy to when her former roommate had three women on his roster.

Ellen explained to the host that this fella would line up his dates for consecutive nights, i.e. “Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday”.

However, this is where things get interesting fucking bonkers.

According to Ellen, her roommate would conduct the exact same date with each woman. This man would literally make them all lasagne, then sit down to watch the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

“The food would be the exact same, so he’d buy the ingredients in bulk,” she added.

The consecutive nights of lasagne I can get around. Slap a slab on my plate every night and call me Garfield, but it’s the repeat watch of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that has me fkn bamboozled.

Why that movie? Why Jim Carrey? SO MANY UNANSWERED QUESTIONS.

Apparently, the Groundhog Day-esque process was so the dude could directly compare his dates in a bid to find out who he liked best.

“The whole idea was that it was a controlled test, so he could really compare them,” Ellen said. Lowkey tho, he might be onto something here. Somebody call The Bachelor producers and get this implemented rn.

On the same radio show, another gal called Bree shared her own cooked experience in which she learned she wasn’t the only woman on her Hinge boo’s roster.

After receiving a personally curated Spotify playlist from him “out of the blue”, she decided to suss out what music he was into via his public account. Turns out, he was dishing out playlists left, right and centre.

Bree revealed: “I see that in his playlists, he has multiple playlists for women with songs under their names.” What in the Kendom…?

For those knee-deep in the dating game, I salute you. It’s a fkn jungle out there.