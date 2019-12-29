There’s a Baby Yoda cat up for adoption, so if anybody needs me I will be moving to North Carolina to live out the rest of my days as a cat mum.

A stray cat named “Joy” has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to Bebe Yoda after The Humane Society of Rowan County shared a photo of her on Facebook.

Joy was found earlier this month and was taken in for treatment for a “wound around her neck and an upper respiratory infection,” but once she’s finished healing she’ll be up for adoption.

Joy is currently being fostered by an employee at the animal hospital, but will eventually be somebody’s own little Baby Yoda.

According to the Facebook post, many people on social media have dubbed her “Yoda Cat”, largely because of her big green eyes and Yoda-shaped ears.

“She has a long road of recovery ahead of her,” the Humane Society said. “Joy will not be available for adoption for some time. If you wish to donate toward her medical bills, we welcome any assistance. Any amount above what is needed for Joy’s medical needs will go to help other injured strays like her.”

Despite her rough start to life, Joy remains cuddly and affectionate, with Nancy Rominger of the Humane Society telling CNN that “her experiences have not made her into an attack cat.”

“She seems to like people and loves being in laps. She’s going to make someone a very nice pet,” Nancy told CNN.

In just over 24 hours, the post on Facebook has received over $1200 in donations, which will be extremely helpful in covering Joy’s medical costs.

Joy is the love of my life. Joy deserves the whole damn world. Give Joy the keys to the city.