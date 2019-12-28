I don’t mean to alarm you but Baby Sonic is a thing and yes, he is as cute as bebe Yoda.

The Sonic The Hedgehog film has been a fucking ordeal ever since the original (horrifying) trailer dropped in April of this year, so it’s hardly surprising that we’re wrapping up the decade with baby fucking Sonic.

It’s doubtful that Baby Sonic will be able to compete with Baby Yoda, I know. But it’s that timeless haze between Christmas and New Years and Baby Sonic has taken my last few brain cells hostage.

LOOK.

Baby. Sonic.

The trailer has only been released in Japanese, so you might have to brush up on your DuoLingo to understand the voiceover, but basically it’s an adorable baby hedgehog being cute as heck.

Throughout the latest trailer, bebe Sonic can be seen zooming through the Green Hill Zone of the OG game with a yellow sunflower in hand. Complete with tiny white gloves and baby red shoes, Baby Sonic zooms through the hills on his way to deliver the flower to someone.

We’ve collectively lost our marbles over Baby Yoda since the release of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and with the added nostalgia factor of the OG 1991 video game, Baby Sonic is pretty much a recipe for success.

Paramount Pictures has already confirmed that the film will delve into Sonic’s backstory and childhood, so pass me the fucking tissues because I am clucky and emotional over a baby goddamn hedgehog.

Sonic The Hedgehog was originally scheduled to hit theatres last weekend, but after the intense backlash that Paramount Pictures faced, they thankfully postponed the film’s release until Valentine’s Day 2020.

Honestly, it’s a little sad that the first Sonic The Hedgehog trailer was such a flaming pile of hedgehog shit because there’s no way this film will ever recover from that bad publicity despite the revised version looking pretty darn good.

Sonic The Hedgehog hits cinemas on February 14, 2020, so you’ve got two months to convince your significant other to spend the most romantic day of the year staring at Baby Sonic.