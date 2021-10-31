Everyone shut up because Lizzo just dressed up as Baby Yoda for Halloween and it’s extremely Good As Hell shit. Legit screaming at my new Hallo-queen.

Last night, in a city far, far, away, the Grammy-nominated singer painted herself green like Grogu, put on some elf ears, a platinum blonde chest-length wig, sunglasses, and what appears to be a fleecy full-body coat, and went out on the town in Hollywood Boulevarde as The Child from The Mandalorian.

Forget Wanda and Agatha from WandaVision or the Squid Game doll, this is literally the best Halloween costume.

Overnight, Lizzo posted a series of TikToks dressed as the silly little guy.

In one, she rolled up to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in a Lizz-mo before she performed on-stage as Lizzo as Baby Yoda as a New York gangster.

“Grogu AKA Baby Yoda AKA The Child has no recollection of these events,” she wrote in the caption.

“In fact, these events never happened *Jedi hand wave*”

God, I love her. Take a look at that vid below.

@lizzo Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave* ???????? ♬ STAR WARS – Flixterr

She also was captured showing her goofy side on the streets, chasing after locals and posing with a photographer. In another video, she told the crowd, “aye, it’s yo’ baby, it’s yo’ Baby Yoda”.

Hilariously, people seemed to be taking photos of her because she was dressed up as Grogu, not because she was The Fkn Lizzo just partying on the streets. So, Lizzo leaned into it and pretended she wasn’t the big deal she is.

“I’m Lizzo? That’s crazy,” she joked with fans, I guess posing as a Lizzo impersonator who took a side gig as a Baby Yoda impersonator that evening?

“I’m not Lizzo.”

“Yes, you are,” said a fan.

“I’m not but I do a good Lizzo impression.”

“No, no, you look just like her, I swear I know it’s the truth,” said another fan.

“I look like Lizzo???” she says before completely breaking character and adorably stumbling into a giggling fit.

This is all so dumb and by that, I mean so great. Next to the two gals who dressed up as Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and this one very good Invincible costume, this is perhaps the best outfit I’ve seen from Halloween 2021.

RIP to all of you Squid Game trackies-wearing bitches because Lizzo just hyper-drove past you and the rest of global competition this Halloweekend.