The Attenzione Pickpocket Lady Has Been Unmasked So We Can Finally Put A Face To The Yelling

Right up there with the increasingly popular greeting of “Hi, Barbie!”, “attenzione pickpocket” is the phrase of the moment. So, imagine my excitement when The New York Times interviewed Monica Poli, the woman who’s warning tourists against alleged pickpockets in Italy.

ICYMI: The TikToker (@cittadininondistratti2) is somewhat of a celebrity after her videos went viral, mainly for her screaming the absolute piazza down to scare away nimble-fingered thieves.

I’m obsessed. “Attenzione pickpocket” knows no bounds and rolls off the tongue before you even know you’re saying it, and because of this, my loved ones are ruing the day I ever signed up for that lil’ clock app.

While her voice is as recognisable as the opening lick of “Mr. Brightside”, Poli was relatively faceless to netizens until The New York Times recently tracked her down.

The 57-year-old Venetian woman is part of a group known as the Cittadini Non Distratti (the undistracted citizens) that has spent over 30 years patrolling the city in an attempt to stop pickpockets from nicking passports, cash and other valuable items.

The group, which Poli says currently consists of “about 50 persons”, was reportedly responsible for a third of all pickpocket arrests in Venice, per The Economist in 2019. The Avengers could never.

Speaking of superheroes, Poli explained to The New York Times that she has a sort of spidey sense when it comes to identifying the local scoundrels.

“When I see them, I know they are pickpockets,” she said, thwarting concern that someday she may wrongly call someone out. “I have something inside me and I recognise immediately.

“I have a sixth sense.”

Apparently, the tell-tale signs of a pickpocket are in “the way they look at people [and] bags”.

Recalling a recent sighting, Poli said: “This morning, I was on the bus to Venice. From the bus, I see two men and one woman in the street. I had never seen them before.

“I went out from the bus and I caught them. I look at the woman and she has a bag open. There were two police, and I say, ‘Stop them!’

“They were pickpockets. In one minute, they stole wallets from three families.”

Now, I ain’t backwards in coming forward, but I’d personally be a little wary of exposing alleged criminals on the street. For the most part, Poli has, fortunately, gone about her “attenzione pickpocket” business unscathed.

However, there was “an episode about five years ago” when four girls “fought [her]”.

“People stopped to see the scene. I was alone. People stopped to see the action and never helped,” she recalled.

“It was terrible. I had a neck collar for 20 days.”

Despite this, the TikToker — who says her newfound fame is “strange” — is adamant that she “will continue to do this work”.

Viva l’attenzione pickpocket!

