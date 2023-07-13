ATTENZIONE PICKPOCKET: Your Euro Summer Is Safe Thanks To This One TikToker

‘Attenzione Pickpocket’ is the catchphrase from the internet’s latest hero: the Italian TikToker who screams “attenzione pickpocket” at alleged pickpockets.

Whether she’s swanning around a piazza or disembarking off a boat (ahem, truly living her best life), she’s calling out pickpockets and single-handedly saving everyone’s European summer.

Losing anything on holidays sucks, but magnify that to your passport or your wallet being stolen while you’re slobbering up a pistachio gelato? Simply put: devastating.

But don’t worry because Cittadini Non Distratti AKA @cittadininondistratti2 is on the case, performing digital citizen arrests with, might I add, a certain Italian panache.

In fact, she’s administering justice with such flair, gusto and style that I literally cannot stop saying: “Attenzione Pickpocket!”

Any chance I get, I feel it falling out of my mouth like a long and never ending strand of hand-made Italian fettuccine. My colleagues, housemates, friends and dog have all been accused of pickpocketing, despite one of them not having physical hands to steal my trinkets with.



And it’s not just me who’s addicted to Cittadini’s catchphrase of justice, so many others on TikTok are just as obsessed with saying “attencione pickpocket” that it’s already been made into a club mix (bless you, internet.)

If this track somehow finds its way onto Spotify I already know it’s a hot contender for the number one spot on my Spotify wrapped.

Cittadini has already racked up almost 10 million likes on TikTok and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to slow down anytime soon. So why has the internet fallen so in love with this Italian woman screaming at random people in public?

It seems to be because she’s keeping people safe in such a calm, funny and almost (?) joy filled way. She’s firm but fair and honestly feels like everyone’s collective Nonna.

With what feels like everyone but me (sad) gallivanting off to Europe to escape the Australian winter, even I feel a little bit better knowing there’s someone there to keep you safe from pickpockets while you’re having the time of your life under the Italian sun.

If you’re off to Italy this summer keep your eyes open for Cittadini’s jubilant cry “attenzione pickpocket!” and if you’re not, maybe you’ll catch me wailing it to myself in a Woolies carpark.