In what can only be described as technology going too far, a Brissy woman claims her car key unlocked a rogue Mitsubishi at the shops. My tin foil hat is firmly on.

Greta Lea shared a video of the incident to TikTok. I understand the use of the word “incident” sounds extremely serious, but bear with me.

The clip shows Lea trying to unlock her Mitsubishi Lancer by clicking the button, but the lights to a Mitsubishi 4WD parked next to her switch on instead.

“Can this not be my life?” she said.

“My car, other Mitsubishi. Oh look, it unlocks that one but not mine.

“Oh look, it locks that car but not mine. I can’t deal with this right now. How is this legit?”

The video ends with a truly exasperated “FUCK”, which is also how I would also react in this situation.

Negative Nancies in the comments tried to call Lea’s bluff by saying her Mitsubishi key wasn’t for a Lancer and, essentially, she was lying for likes. A truly sinister and rude accusation, if you ask me.

Lea replied in a separate TikTok saying she has an aftermarket key (which means the fob includes third-party parts), and even filmed herself opening her ‘lil Lancer with the key she used in the OG vid. Justice for my girl Greta Lea.

In yet another TikTok, she said it wasn’t the first time this had happened. Lea showed a vid her partner had taken where he was unlocking and locking her Lancer and another random Mitsubishi.

Yikes, jinkies and so on and so forth.

It sounds wild but I myself have been in a similar situation. Once I stopped by a bakery to buy a loaf and grab a coffee and went back to what I thought was my iconic, stunning and mumsy black Volkswagen Jetta.

I thought I had unlocked Gigi’s toosh (the boot) and put the bread in, but there was a load of shit in there I didn’t recognise. For some reason I thought nothing of this and then went to hop in the driver’s seat and realised this was, in fact, not Gigi.

There is the possibility the driver hadn’t locked their car, but all I can say is I started crying because I was scared they saw me and thought I was trying to steal their whip. I absolutely would not last one second as a character in Grand Theft Auto.

I’m glad to see Lea held it together better than I did. Praying her overexcitable car key stops claiming other Mitsubishis as its own.