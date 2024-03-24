Yes, Instagram Is Now Limiting How Much Political Content You See, But You Can Reverse It

Instagram has begun limiting the amount of political content appearing on users’ feeds from accounts they do not follow. While there is a way to reverse the change within the app’s settings, the move has prompted a raft of criticism with some claiming it will limit people’s ability to be politically engaged.

As of this week, if you go into “Setting and Activity”, then “Suggested Content”, then click “Political Content”, you’ll be taken to the following screen. Keep in mind that your app will need to be updated to the latest version of Instagram to reverse the changes.

Notably, the terminology is quite vague. “Political content is likely to mention governments, elections or social topics that affect a group of people and/or society at large”, the heading reads.

The screen also makes sure to note that this change doesn’t affect accounts that you follow. This could, however, be seen to be a little misleading when it comes to judging how much this will affect the user’s experience on the app.

With the changes made to Instagram’s feed in the past few years in a shift towards exploration of non-followed content, rather than followed ones, suggested posts are increasingly more of the total portion of viewed content, especially on the main feed.

The change will also affect Explore, Reels and suggested users.

The online response to the change, especially among political activists on both sides of politics, has been immediate.

Senator for Tennessee Marsha Blackburn railed against the change via Twitter. Blackburn is a member of the Republican Party, the US’s conservative party.

Popular infographic account @mattxiv (run by Matt Bernstein, who shot to stardom for a graphic they made about Andrew Tate), has shared another on the matter. Matt’s account typically promotes progressive causes.

“What constitutes “political” content?” the post asks. “Are trans bodies more political than cis ones? Are gay families more political than straight ones?”.

The change also comes in the year of an election in the US, with President Joe Biden set for a rematch against Donald Trump.

More to come.

Header image stockcam via iStock.