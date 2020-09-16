A fat stack of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Leonardo DiCaprio have vowed not to post on Instagram for a full day, joining the Stop Hate For Profit protest against parent company Facebook and its handling of hate speech and misleading information.
Those public figures say they’ll withhold their content today, Wednesday, September 16, to draw attention to the Stop Hate For Profit Campaign – an ongoing effort pushing Facebook to take firmer action against bigoted, harmful, and outright fake content.
“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook,” Kardashian told her 189 million Instagram followers this morning.
“But I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed.”
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.
Baron Cohen, who in 2019 said Facebook would have sold political ads to the Nazis, took aim at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“The only thing more terrifying than Mark Zuckerberg surfing in whiteface,” he said, referencing a recent picture of the billionaire, “is the white supremacy and lies Facebook spreads every day.”
The only thing more terrifying than Mark Zuckerberg surfing in whiteface… Is the white supremacy and lies Facebook spreads every day. This Weds Sept 16 I’m freezing my Instagram to tell Mark to #StopHateForProfit. Who’s in?! @adl_national @naacp @commonsenseorg @colorofchange @slpng_giants @freepress_ @mozilla @nhmc_org
PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted Facebook for comment on the Stop Hate For Profit campaign.
The decision not to post for a day comes amid growing criticism of Facebook, which has been accused of platforming far-right extremism, dragging its feet before removing violent content, allowing political adverts to bend the truth, and, of course, siphoning user data to fuel shady political operations.
Back in June, the movement led to a number of huge companies, including Adidas, Ford, and Levi’s, pledging to pause advertising on Facebook and its associated platforms.
That boycott occurred smack bang in the middle of the pandemic – when consumer spending was expected to drop anyway – but it did coincide with a temporary dip in Facebook’s share price.
It’s unlikely a day without Kardashian content will fix social media once and for all. Still, the willingness for social media superstars to withdraw suggests a growing understanding that social media isn’t just self-promotion and sponcon.
I’m standing with the country’s leading civil rights organizations – including @ColorofChange, @ADL_National, and the @NAACP – who today have called on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms. I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good – not hate, violence, and disinformation. This should be an opportunity for Facebook to work with these organizations and the community at large to make it a better, safer platform for all. Please join me in not posting for 24 hours this Wednesday Sep 16. #StopHateforProfit #Instafreeze
“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell I love sharing my music and my life with you on Instagram and Facebook, but TBH I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion. I’m standing with @naacp, @colorofchange, and @adl_national and will be freezing my Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, September 16th to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Will you join me?! Link in bio for more info on how to preserve the truth ♥️
The hate that is constantly being uploaded and posted can’t be ignored anymore. All of the false information being spread right now is doing so much harm. I’m joining the following civil rights organizations this Wednesday, September 16th and refraining from posting on my IG. #stophateforprofit @colorofchange @adl_national @naacp