CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

TikTok has warned users of a video circulating on the platform which shows a man dying by suicide.

The Verge reports the video, which was originally live-streamed on Facebook, appeared on the platform Sunday night.

Users say trolls have embedded the clip in the middle of ordinary TikTok footage in an attempt to surprise viewers with footage of the man’s death.

TikTok and Twitter users have responded by sharing screengrabs of the clip which don’t portray graphic violence, advising followers to immediately swipe past any video containing the footage.

In particular, users have warned others to avoid videos which portray a bearded man with glasses sitting at a desk.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, US TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide thanked users who reported the footage.

McQuaide said the app was “automatically detecting and flagging” the clips, and banning accounts which repeatedly shared the video.

As pointed out by The Verge, TikTok differs from other apps as its main feed, the For You page, as algorithmically driven.

This means users may potentially come across the video even if they have not searched for it, or actively subscribe to an account reposting it.

Social media giants have long contended with the appearance and proliferation of violent content on their platforms, and have faced criticism for their responses to it.

Footage of the Christchurch terror attack, which was live-streamed on Facebook, remained on that platform roughly an hour after the shooter began streaming, and about 12 minutes after users first reported it.

In a subsequent US inquiry, Facebook officials confirmed an algorithm designed to automatically detect violent content failed to flag the video.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.