The 44th President of the United States of America Donald Trump will be allowed back on Twitter after the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, gave it the green light. Lord help us all.

On November 19, Musk posted a poll where users could vote on whether they would like Trump’s account reinstated.

After more than 15 million votes, Musk declared the former president would indeed be allowed his account back.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, the tech billionaire wrote in Latin which loosely translates to “voice of the people, voice of God.”

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

As of right now, the account @realDonaldTrump is now clickable and all of his original tweets are available to view again.

The return is cryptic, if not a little funny (in the most cooked and bizarre way possible) when you consider just how much chaos that man caused on the platform.

When you reflect on the January 6 insurrection, his endless undermining of democratic voting, and his constant carelessness regarding COVID safety, it’s no wonder Trump got himself booted from multiple social media platforms.

The question now is — will Trump resume using his account?

It seems like a no-brainer considering he just announced his run for the 2024 presidency.

However, since being booted from Twitter, Trump has started his own social media platform called Truth Social where instead of posting “tweets” he posts “truths”. Emphasis on the inverted commas.

On Friday, Trump actually stated that he and his supporters would ~not~ be super keen to jump back on the app as reported by Bloomberg.

“They have a lot of problems at Twitter,” Trump said during a speech at the Republican Jewish Convention’s Annual Leadership Meeting.

“The problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts.”

“Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people.”

TRUMP JUST RESPONDED TO ELON’S POLL AND SAID “NO THANKS” LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/CXGr9GY5vE — Best of Dying Twiter (@bestofdyingtwit) November 19, 2022

for everyone asking if this is real… YES! trump said it at the republican jewish coalition annual leadership meeting in vegas TODAY https://t.co/OQUZu3Oud2 — Best of Dying Twiter (@bestofdyingtwit) November 20, 2022

Only time will tell whether Trump wants to play ball with the bird again.

More to come.