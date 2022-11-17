85th richest person in the world and Australian money dragon who sits atop a mountain of iron ore, Gina Rinehart, was spotted mingling at Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign launch.

In case you missed it, the hellish nightmare that was Donald Trump’s presidency may be returning to haunt us. The tangerine with a 2002 expiry date announced he would be running for US president again on Monday from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Naturally, his ghoul son was there to celebrate and posted a pic from the event. In it, he was posed next to an AI sketch of a white woman from memory. Behind the couple, an unsuspecting poltergeist Gina Rinehart.

Australia’s favourite young journo Leonardo Puglisi (the founder of 6 News Australia who you may remember from that condescending Scomo vid) was first to spot Rinehart conversing with the far right.

I would like to say I’m surprised but the idea of billionaires supporting a wealthy narcissist in his bid to regain control of one of the most powerful countries on this planet isn’t that farfetched. There’s something about reaching ridiculous amounts of wealth that sends your brain loopy.

loving all the people saying it’s photoshop, despite the fact:



– Eric Trump posted it to his IG

– There is no reason for him to photoshop it

– Other photos show her

– She is a Trump fan https://t.co/cuKP1xuZhY — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 16, 2022

Let it be known that Rinehart has been a fan of Trump since before he was elected president in 2016.

In 2016 she spoke with The Australian about how Trump will save America from “its struggling economy” and “deliver secure borders”. I have no idea why the fuck she cares about America’s borders given she lives in a winding cave carved into the highest mountain in Australia.

She also had a go at the media’s “constant and unrelenting negative coverage of the president-elect, ­including at times his loyal supporters, such as his wife, in ­attempts to upset.”

It’s not that surprising that she’s going to bat for a known racist, when she still hasn’t condemned the insanely racist words of her father Lang Hancock. Maybe Trump reminds her of him? I don’t know for sure, but if Rinehart has a therapist I reckon they need a huge raise.

While it isn’t at all shocking that an old white woman with a racist family is convening with another old white racist family, it’s disheartening to think the one person with the most wealth in this country is vehemently pro-Trump.